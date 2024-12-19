Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: david petersen, Mosue Guard

Gabriel Rodríguez joins David Petersen for Mouse Guard's 20th Birthday, with Mouse Guard: dawn Of The Black Axe from Boom Studios

Locke & Key's Gabriel Rodríguez is joining David Petersen to bring back the Mouse Guard series, as Mouse Guard: Dawn Of The Black Axe coming from Boom Studios in March 2025. In which "the origins of the legendary Black Axe are revealed in this prequel story set in the earliest point in the Mouse Guard history. Adventure with the ancient weapon's first mouse wielder and champion, Bardrick, as he sets off on an epic quest of good versus evil!"

"Getting to write this Mouse Guard lore of the forging of the Black Axe and it being handed to Bardrick (first of eleven wielders) while getting to do so with the brilliant Gabriel Rodríguez drawing Dawn of the Black Axe has been a thrill," said Mouse Guard creator David Petersen. "He's going above and beyond with his inked pages and storytelling while I'm just trying to keep up coloring them and still do them justice. Gabe was top of my list when we started pitching names for this spin off project, and I postponed it for a long time until his schedule opened up––I didn't want to do this first one with anyone else. I'll continue to work on the next volume in the main Mouse Guard series: The Weasel War of 1149, but I also hope this is first of many more Mouse Guard books like this one, where I get to explore the other past wielders of the Black Axe with exciting and extremely talented collaborators like Gabe."

"I've been a fan of David Petersen's work since the first time I saw a volume of his astonishing Mouse Guard books. We became friends as soon as we met," said Eisner-nominated artist Gabriel Rodríguez. "Almost a decade ago we started daydreaming about working together on the story of the first wielder of the mythical Black Axe. That dream finally came true, and I'm humbled, grateful and excited to share it with the faithful legion of Mouse Guard readers."