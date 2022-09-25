Gambit #3 Preview: Yes, He Actually Dresses Like That

Gambit and Marissa head out on a rescue mission in this preview of Gambit #3, And yes, they're actually dressed like that. Check out the preview below.

Gambit #3

by Chris Claremont & Sid Kotian, cover by Whilce Portacio

REMY'S RUSE AND WARHAWK'S RETURN! The problem? GAMBIT and 'RO have become a thorn in the side of mogul SOLARZ… The solution? The mercenary WARHAWK takes the fight to our heroes! The rebuttal? Remy gears up in his NEW suit, MARISSA DECASTRO dons the classic armor, and 'Ro joins them for a knock-down, drag-out fight along the Mississippi!

