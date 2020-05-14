Getting Bat Signals About Poison Ivy - The Daily LITG 14th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With a new ability for the Batman, and a revealed DC Comics attitude to Poison Ivy. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive t as an e-mail here.
Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and the eleven most-read stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Looks Like Steam Is Getting A Loyalty Rewards System
- More Marvel Digital-Only Trades – Nuff Said?
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
- Joker is Ready for His Spotlight with Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway
- Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
- The Sandman Audio Adapt: James McAvoy as Morpheus, All-Star Cast
- Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death?
- When Your Movie is Canned After 4 Years Work, Write a Song About It
The big Batman change that never was, and the five most-read stories one year ago
Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.
- DC Comics and Warners to Change Batman 'For a Generation or More' – Tom King
- Netflix Vs Marvel Over What If?
- Kevin Smith's 17-Year-Delayed Daredevil Comic is Still in the Works…
- We're Not Sure How We Feel About the 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Teaser
- Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Ultimate Comics FB Live Comics Selling show, 7pm EDT.
- 50cent Comics and $2 Graphic Novels, Madness Games and Comics, Plano, Texas, 11am CDT.
- Cartooning + Comics Ages 9-12 Class, Creative Cauldron.Teaching Artists Kerry Hull. 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.
- DREAM FURY COMICS, African American Folklore and the Blues, Jack Dappa Blues Radio, 11am-12.15pm EDT
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces
- Jonathan Christopher Matthewson, comics creator
- David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator
- Dave Taylor, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works
- Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2
- Karalyn Johnson, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.
- Josh Baker, comics historian
- Jeffrey Allan Boman, comics journalist
- Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics
