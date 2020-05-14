Getting Bat Signals About Poison Ivy – The Daily LITG 14th May 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With a new ability for the Batman, and a revealed DC Comics attitude to Poison Ivy.

Getting Bat Signals About Poison Ivy - The Daily LITG 14th May 2020.
Getting Bat Signals About Poison Ivy – The Daily LITG 14th May 2020. Art by Clay Mann.

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and the eleven most-read stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.

  1. Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
  2. Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
  3. The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
  4. Looks Like Steam Is Getting A Loyalty Rewards System
  5. More Marvel Digital-Only Trades – Nuff Said?
  6. BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
  7. Joker is Ready for His Spotlight with Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway
  8. Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
  9. The Sandman Audio Adapt: James McAvoy as Morpheus, All-Star Cast
  10. Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death?
  11. When Your Movie is Canned After 4 Years Work, Write a Song About It

The big Batman change that never was, and the five most-read stories one year ago

Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.

  1. DC Comics and Warners to Change Batman 'For a Generation or More' – Tom King
  2. Netflix Vs Marvel Over What If?
  3. Kevin Smith's 17-Year-Delayed Daredevil Comic is Still in the Works…
  4. We're Not Sure How We Feel About the 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Teaser
  5. Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.

https://youtu.be/Vpyix8EuXmE

Comic Book Industry birthdays, today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces
  • Jonathan Christopher Matthewson, comics creator
  • David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator
  • Dave Taylor, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works
  • Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2
  • Karalyn Johnson, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.
  • Josh Baker, comics historian
  • Jeffrey Allan Boman, comics journalist
  • Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics

