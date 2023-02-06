Ghost Rider #11 Preview: Campfire Tales Johnny and Talia go for a little camping trip in the woods in this preview of Ghost Rider #11... what could possibly go wrong?!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Ghost Rider #11! In this issue, Johnny and Talia go for a little camping trip in the woods… what could possibly go wrong?!

Ghost Rider #11

by Benjamin Percy & Dave Wachter, cover by Bjorn Barends

HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they're too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609979501111

| Rated T+

$3.99

