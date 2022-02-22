GI Joe: A Real American Hero #289 Preview: Terrorist Unemployment

Cobra jobs are being farmed out to outsourcing and automation in this preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #289, in stores Wednesday from IDW. Damn you, Revanche! Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #289

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT210376

OCT210377 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #289 CVR B CASEY MALONEY – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Freddie Williams II

One is a former Cobra-operative-turned-Joe after being implanted with the memories and skills of the original Snake Eyes. The other is a former victim of child trafficking, who is possessed of a unique set of strategic and war fighting skills… and who has become the Joes' deadliest secret weapon. Together, they are an awesomely dangerous force to be reckoned with. This month, Living Legend Larry Hama and explosive artist Casey Maloney (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, The Last Fall), shine the bright lights on two of G.I. Joes' most shadowy operatives in… SPOTLIGHT: DAWN MORENO & AGENT HELIX!

Also includes the fourth of five interconnected covers (issues #286-#290) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)!

In Shops: 2/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

