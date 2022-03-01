Gotham Notices Batman Is Missing In Today's Batmannery (Spoilers)

In today's Detective Comics #1055, Gotham notices that Batman just isn't around as much anymore, as riots break out in Arkham Tower in the centre of Gotham City. And those overnight town planners are staring down at their shoes.

While in Batman #121, Batman also notices he is missing.

Almost as if people ate indeed talking to each other, which makes a nice change. While Detective Comics #1055 also looks back at BAtman's No Man Land when Batman wasn't missing but everyone else was.

That's not always a bad thing as Batman points out in today's Justice League #73.

After all, Dark Knights Of Steel #4 shows us how Batman Vs Superman would actually go down.

And Mister Freeze just appreciated the variety of Bats to hand. Like going down the Bat-Aisle in the supermarket.

While former residents of Arkham Asylum not in the Tower, continue to find new ways to make Gotham feel more like home, in Arkham City: Order Of The World #6.

Batman: Killing Time reveals that Gotham Central Park has a memorial statue to the Waynes, Thomas and Martha. You would have thought that might have come up at some point.

Sometimes it's all about the feng shui of it all, isn't it?

ARKHAM CITY THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR A SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dani (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Dr. Joy has reunited with her missing patients. Now all the survivors of Arkham Asylum's destruction are together again under one very, very nice and normal roof. But they are not alone in this strange reflection of their old home. For there is a specter with them, one of flame, flesh, and righteous fury—the angel Azrael, and he is very, very angry. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/01/2022 BATMAN KILLING TIME #1 (OF 6) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ

(W) Tom King (A/CA) David Marquez

Three villains, one Dark Knight, and a deadly heist gone wrong. Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But, as the events unfold, what fun is a heist without a bloody double cross or two? The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez bring an epic, white-knuckled, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/01/2022 DETECTIVE COMICS #1055 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

The Tower under siege! With their grand scheme crumbling around them, Dr. Wear and the mysterious Dr. Ocean have lost control of Arkham Tower to the patients it houses…who just so happen to be some of the most violent, murderous villains Gotham City has ever seen. The Bat-Family on the inside are in shambles: Huntress is wounded, Nightwing is carrying 175 pounds of smarmy jerk on his shoulder, and Dr. Meridian is incapacitated. Who's left to save the civilian hostages from this nightmare? Hmm…wasn't there a patient who thought she was Harley Quinn? Then, in "House of Gotham" part 9, the boy is growing up…and growing into the man that Gotham City has made him. Through the trauma of his time with the Penguin to the terror wrought by Azrael, a new mission springs to mind for this lost son of Gotham…murder. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/01/2022 BATMAN #121 CVR A JORGE MOLINA

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina

The deadly conclusion to the "Abyss" arc as Lex Luthor's dangerous master plan for Batman Inc. is revealed. And an old ally returns to pull the lost Batman out of Abyss's darkness and a new member of Batman Inc. rises! In the final chapter of "They Make Great Pets," Maps finds the missing piece to the shocking and deadly mystery…with a little help from Batman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/01/2022