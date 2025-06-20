Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, Philbo, zenescope

Grimm Fairy Tales #100 In Zenescope Full September 2025 Solicits

Grimm Fairy Tales #100 in Zenescope Full September 2025 solicits, not through Diamond but through Philbo Distribution

Zenescope may be listed in the new digital-only Diamond Previews, but they have pulled out entirely from the distributor and have made themselves the first publisher whose work is available through the new Philbo Distribution. And in summary, that includes their anniversary Grimm Fairy Tales #100, the comic book that started it all for the publisher, in Zenescope's September 2025 solicits and solicitations.

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR A CAMPBELL

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL250374

JUL250375 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR B SANTUCCI

JUL250376 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR C CHEN

JUL250377 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR D DRAX GAL

JUL250378 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR E TAO

JUL250379 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR F CAMPBELL GATEFOLD

JUL250380 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR G VITORINO

JUL250381 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR H VITORINO

JUL250382 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR I VITORINO

JUL250383 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR J VITORINO TRIFOLD

JUL250384 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #100 CVR K 20 COPY FOC DRAX GAL

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) J Scott Campbell

The Hour of Fate

In this landmark 100th issue of Grimm Fairy Tales, the fate of time itself hangs in the balance. As the realms collapse and the final battle looms, unlikely alliances form and ancient powers awaken. Father Time's plan reaches its apex as he becomes the ultimate threat, determined to bring an end to the universe once and for all. Witness the epic that will change the Grimm Universe forever!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

SRP: 0

MYST FORGOTTEN HOUR CVR A VITORINO (MR)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL250385

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

Skye, Sela, Van Helsing, and Mystere race against time to retrieve the Forgotten Hour, an ancient artifact with the power to end Father Time's reign. But as the Dark One's forces close in and the guardians of time unleash their wrath, the heroes must fight through fractured realities…

But can they make it back to Arcane Acre in time to avoid the end of everything?

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

SRP: 0

MYST FORGOTTEN HOUR CVR B SALAZAR (MR)

MYST FORGOTTEN HOUR CVR C BURNS (MR)

MYST FORGOTTEN HOUR CVR D SANTACRUZ (MR)

MYST FORGOTTEN HOUR CVR E 20 COPY FOC BURNS (MR)

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS FALL 2025 CVR A REYES

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL250390

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Alfredo Reyes

Zenescope Legends: Fall 2025 Edition spotlights three of the darkest and most compelling figures in the Zenescope Universe. Deathforce walks the line between man and monster as he seeks vengeance without losing his soul. Jasmine faces a terrifying legacy when a cursed Persian king returns. And Keres, the Goddess of Death, steps out of the shadows to deliver judgment with cold precision.

Three legends. One unforgettable issue.

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS FALL 2025 CVR B VITORINO

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS FALL 2025 CVR C TARRAGONA

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS FALL 2025 CVR D SANTACRUZ

ZENESCOPE LEGENDS FALL 2025 CVR E 20 COPY FOC SANTACRUZ

2026 ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL250395

(A) Various

Zenescope Entertainment is known for having some of the most visually stunning artwork in comic books today. Since launching in 2005, the company has been re-inventing classic fairy tales, fables, and other age-old stories for a new generation of readers. Now, Zenescope is proud to release this 2026 calendar, featuring many of your favorite Grimm Universe characters as drawn by the industry's top talents!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

2026 ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT Z RATED CALENDAR (MR)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL250396

(A) Various

Zenescope Entertainment is known for having some of the most visually stunning artwork in comic books today, and its infamous "Z-Rated" covers are among the most highly sought-after collectibles dominating the industry landscape. Many of these boundary-pushing illustrations are on display in this NSFW edition 2026 calendar, featuring the hottest covers by some of the best artists in the Zenescope stable!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #9 CVR A REYES (MR)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL250397

JUL250398 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #9 CVR B VITORINO (MR)

JUL250399 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #9 CVR C SANOPO (MR)

JUL250400 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #9 CVR D 20 COPY FOC SANOPO (MR)

(W) Joelle Sellner (CA) Alfredo Reyes

Welcome to the Extreme Haunt, the most notorious hardcore horror house in America. With a waiting list years long, this establishment treats its patrons to a night of mental, physical, emotional and spiritual torture, all performed by a committed team of sadists looking to make them suffer within inches of their lives. But when the torturers become the victims, that's when the real fun begins…

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

