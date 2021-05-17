Guardians Of The Galaxy #14 Review: Big Trouble

In Guardians of the Galaxy #14, Doctor Doom has found his way deep into space to seize the sword of the emperor of the Kree/Skrull Empire and take over to defeat a coming threat. He handily smacked down an entire team of Guardians while another team faced off an ancient threat determined to battle in a way that really means big trouble, literally.

Al Ewing's script pulls together a number of epic character moments here, especially for Doom, who is at his bombastic best both tactically and in terms of dialogue wielding science and technology in equal measures. Likewise, the perhaps "second string" squad of Phyla-Vell (from another universe), Super Skrull, Drax, Quasar, and Marvel Boy face of a gigantic threat in the thrall of a group of bloodthirsty cultists. All of these grandiose concepts were presented visually with great clarity and skill by Juan Frigeri, Fererico Blee, and Cory Petit who likewise manage the fight with Doom as a tense situation fraught with twists as well as managing the scope of the b-plot challenge.

Alas, this story built itself up really high only to lose steam in the last third of the issue, making for a cliched ending to Doom's interjection and an anticlimactic cliffhanger for the secondary story. That kind of a letdown didn't match the high octane kick-off here. Nothing was bad here, but it took too few chances to fulfill the promise established early on. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.