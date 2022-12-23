Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Mantis Arrives at Hot Toys

Here it is Christmastime, and Hot Toys is in the holiday spirit with their newest Marvel Studios figure. This figure comes to us right from the hit Disney+ Special Presentation series, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Mantis and Draw are on a mission to give Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) the best Christmas present. In the end, he finds it in a way he never imagined, and the Guardians of the Galaxy keep the Christmas Spirit alive in the cosmos. Hot Toys is bringing Mantis to life in a 1/6 scale format from that fantastic holiday adventure. This figure updated the previous Mantis figure that Hot Tosy has released with n new head sculpt, tailored outfit, and plenty of holiday accessories. A Christmas sweater, Christmas tree headband, giant candy cane, sunglasses, necklace, and a gift bow apron. This is a magical Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special collectible and will be a must-own figure for any fan. Mantis is priced at $264, set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special 1/6th Mantis

"When Mantis learns she is Peter Quill's sister, well half-sister as the two share the same psychotic father Ego, she wants to find a way to make him happy. She also learns that on Earth, where Peter is from, people are celebrating Christmas. Therefore, together with Drax, they venture to Earth to search for a wonderful gift that will hopefully repair their captain's memories of the festival. Based on Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we are delighted to introduce the hugely-anticipated 1/6th scale collectible figure featuring Mantis in her wonderful look."

"The highly-accurate Mantis collectible figure includes a meticulously crafted head sculpt with signature antennae, specialized physique, finely tailored outfit strictly faithful to the screen appearance, a delicately designed green holiday sweater with pompom, an array of holiday accessories such as Christmas tree headband, pompom necklace, gift bows apron, giant candy cane, sunglasses and figure stand. This special Mantis figure is here to add some holiday cheer to your display."

The Mantis Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Pom Klementieff as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with antennae

Screen-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture and make-up

Black hair sculpture with green highlights

Specialized body with over 28 points of articulation

Approximately 29 cm tall (31cm tall with antennae included)

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands with palm sleeves including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pair of accessory-holding hands One (1) set of power-using hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) green-colored holiday sweater with pompom

One (1) sleeveless green colored vest with black line patterns

One (1) pair of finely tailored green & black colored pants with skirt

One (1) pair of black colored boots

One (1) pair of green colored arm wraps

Accessories:

One (1) holiday headband

One (1) pompom necklace

One (1) gift bows apron

One (1) giant candy cane

One (1) pair of sunglasses

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate