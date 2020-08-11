Happy Birthday Jim Lee? The Daily LITG, 11th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw repeated coverage of the big changes at DC Comics as editorial were subject to a DC-Cution – and all the day before Jim Lee's birthday. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jim Lee, DC Comics, DC-Cution and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic yesterday – but they still left room for Pokemon.

ICYMI: Six more you may prefer.

One year ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jim Lee , Publisher of DC Comics

, Publisher of DC Comics Letitia Glozer, Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics.

Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics. Pat Brosseau, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Jason Copland, co-creator of Kill All Monsters

co-creator of Kill All Monsters Silvio Spotti, artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp

artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp Elliot Fernandez, artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie.

artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie. Richard Burton, former Marvel and 2000AD editor, co-creator of Night Raven. and Sonic The Comic.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Jim Lee, DC Comics, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.