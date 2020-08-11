Happy Birthday Jim Lee? The Daily LITG, 11th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw repeated coverage of the big changes at DC Comics as editorial were subject to a DC-Cution – and all the day before Jim Lee's birthday. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- DC Comics Staff Told About Layoffs Today – DC Universe First?
- Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
- DC Comics Editorial Bloodbath Going On Right Now
- Jim Lee, Bob Harras, Marie Javins In New DC Comics Implosion Rumors
- Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
- Robin Eisenberg Responds to Wonder Woman 1984 Rooster Teeth Reaction
- The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
- Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
- The Madness of Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020
- The Changing, Altering Storylines Of Spawn
- What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
- Cerebus: High Society Remastered Hardcover Gets a Price
- Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious FOC Today, Will Stores Order Enough?
- Orbital Comics of London Reopens (Ish) With a Barista and a 50% Sale
One year ago.
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
- Greg Capullo Signs New DC Contract, Announces Next Project with Scott Snyder
- Sideshow Collectibles Brings Batman Beyond To The Present
- Jonathan Hickman Replies to "House Of X" Similarities to "The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August"
- DC Publishes Wonder Woman 1984, 80 Years of The Joker, City Of Bane Tie-Ins and More Big Books in 2020
- BC Toy Spotting: Marvel Legends, Transformers, WWE, Funko, and More!
- Spider-Man and Boomerang Fight Feminism in Amazing Spider-Man #27 [Preview]
- The Riddler is Triggered by Batman in Batman Universe #2 [Preview]
- Rob Liefeld to (Finally) Debut Brigade at New York Comic Con 2019? Promises Backers Will Get Theirs First
- Reverse Snyder Cutting in 3 Pages from Justice League Odyssey #12 [Preview]
- Diamond Planning to Change Monthly Stats Going Forward? Did Batman #75 Outsell Amazing Spider-Man #25?
- Brexit Party Offers Advice Over Increasing Prices in British Comic Shops
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Comic Book Club: W. Maxwell Prince, James Emmett And Kirsten Thompson, 7-6pm EDT
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context hosted by The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6.30pm EDT
- Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur Online hosted by Comic Art Festival Kuala Lumpur
Comic Book birthdays today.
- Jim Lee, Publisher of DC Comics
- Letitia Glozer, Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics.
- Pat Brosseau, comic book letterer.
- Jason Copland, co-creator of Kill All Monsters
- Silvio Spotti, artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp
- Elliot Fernandez, artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie.
- Richard Burton, former Marvel and 2000AD editor, co-creator of Night Raven. and Sonic The Comic.
