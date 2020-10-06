Harley Quinn Takes On The Joker In Batman #100 (Spoilers)

No sign of Poison Ivy yet, of course. She's still taking on the role of Queen Ivy, controlling all plant life and preparing to attack Gotham – at some point in 2021. But Harley Quinn, who has survived having her throat cut by The Joker's new girlfriend Punchline, is back on the scene to finish what she started in today's Batman #100.

Harley Quinn has moved on from The Joker for quite some time. But sometimes an opportunity arises that you just can't ignore. Worth reopening a few old wounds to get closure all over again?

Or at least let Batman finish what she started. Taking aim at the Joker and shooting him in the head with a big gun, right in the eye socket. Or maybe just grazing him, it's a little unclear.

Still, it must beat the dartboard in terms of cathartic moments. You've got red on you, Joker.

Two halves of the same coin… Batman #100 is published today by DC Comics and it all kicks off.

BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Danny Miki, Carlo Pagulayan, Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 06, 2020 SRP: $6.99