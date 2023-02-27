Vampirella On A Tiger Skin Rug At Heritage Auctions Today Vampirella covers are some of the best around, and a great issue is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today.

Vampirella is one of the most iconic comic characters there is and has no shortage of famous covers and poses. We have discussed some of those in the past, but today we have another issue, #98, of her magazine from Warren in 1981. This is yet another classic one that has been used to promote the character. Here is a funny story about this cover, I went to a small convention once with some buddies, and there was a dealer there that had $1 boxes, and he was wearing a shirt with Vampi posed on that tiger rug, and he spilled mustard all over his shirt and just wiped and smeared it all over. Thankfully, this copy of the mag is taking bids at Heritage Auctions and is CGC graded. A 9.4, you can own it right now for the low price of $6. Check it out below.

Vampirella Should Break Out Anytime Now

Vampirella #98 (Warren, 1981) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages. Enrich Torres cover. Esteban Maroto, Jose Ortiz, and Gonzalo Mayo art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $50. CGC census 2/23: 14 in 9.4, 16 higher. Stories in this issue include: "Vampirella: Army of the Dead"; "Cassandra St. Knight: Mindwars"; "Pantha: The Haitian Connection"; "Dragon,"; and "The Fox." Written by Rich Margopoulos, Esteban Maroto, and Nicola Cuti. Art by Gonzalo Mayo, Rafael Auraleon, Jose Ortiz, Esteban Maroto, and Luis Bermejo. Cover art by Enrich Torres. Cover price $2.00.

I have to say; it feels like Vampirella is close to breaking out. Why hasn't someone made a movie yet? I think that she could be a massive franchise for a studio like Blumhouse or another place that doesn't want to get into the superhero game but wants to make a comic film. Anyway, go here to snag this for a great price and place a bid. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids today.

