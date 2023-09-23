Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Fox Feature Syndicate, golden age

Weird Comics #14 Is A Pulp Fan's Dream At Heritage Auctions

Weird Comics #18 features one of the strangest and fun covers from a golden age book, featuring the Eagle and his sidekick Buddy.

Weird Comics #18 features one of the most fun pulp covers you could ever ask for. It really has it all: patriotic superheroes in capes, caught in giant spider-web with what appear to be vampire ape-spiders of some kind, and a ship for some reason. The Eagle is the hero trying to save his sidekick from the apes, who is of course just named Buddy. There's a Weird Comics #18 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1941) CGC Apparent VG- 3.5 Slight (C-1) Light tan to off-white pages up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions and it is one of those fun anthology books to display and walk past in your collection and smile at.

Weird Comics Was A Great Anthology Book

"Weird Comics #18 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1941) CGC Apparent VG- 3.5 Slight (C-1) Light tan to off-white pages. Pierce Rice art. CGC notes, "Restoration includes: cover reinforced." Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $142; VG 4.0 value = $284.CGC Grader Notes: Reinforcement to cover (Non-archival material) Spine C-1, moderate tanning interior cover, moderate wear spine, multiple staple detached front cover, tear with crease top of front cover. Edited by Victor Fox. Stories and art by Louis Cazeneuve, Pierce Rice, and N. N. Nathaniel. An anthology of science fiction, horror and adventure comics from Fox. This is as pulpy as it gets. A mysterious castaway and a swamp monster in the Caribbean all have something to do with the Nazi agent known as The Hand; The Dart's civilian identity accidentally winds up with a coat containing hidden loot from a bank robbery; A monkey with a gun helps Marga turn the tide on a corrupt sheriff. All this plus an ad for The American Eagle Defenders, a club (from publisher Fox) that trains kids to sniff out fifth columnists and includes its own secret code book. The Eagle and Buddy; The American Eagle Defenders; Sorceress of Zoom; The Black Rider; The Dart and Ace; Marga the Panther Woman; Relative Time; Dynamo; Swoop Curtiss. 64 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

You can bid on this Weird Comics #18 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1941) CGC Apparent VG- 3.5 Slight (C-1) Light tan to off-white pages as well as lots of other Fox comics in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!