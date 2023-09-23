Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Fox Feature Syndicate, golden age, Wonderworld Comics

The Flame and Black Lion in Wonderworld Comics #22, up for Auction

Wonderworld Comics #22 features the Flame, Black Lion and much more in a classic WWII-era issue from Fox Feature Syndicate.

Wonderworld Comics #22, published. in 1941, is a classic superhero pose cover. Our hero The Flame punching out the bad guy to save the day. I bet he defuses that bomb back there by his foot as well. Speaking of classic covers, why can't we get more bright and vibrant covers like this anymore? Even heroes with lighter color costumes lately seem washed out and set on a darker background, or in the rain, or just depressing. Give me these big, bombastic, bright covers any day of the week. This Wonderworld Comics #22 (Fox, 1941) Condition: GD+ up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions.

Wonderworld Comics: Action Like No Other!

"Wonderworld Comics #22 (Fox, 1941) Condition: GD+. The Flame cover. Dr. Fung appearance. Claire Moe and Charles Winter art. The spine is split 1.75" up from the bottom and 1" down from the top, water damage, soiling, staining, and staple rust. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $148. The Lone Wolf starring Flame and The Lone Wolf (intro). Crime Wave In City starring Black Lion and Blitz, art by Charles A. Winter. The Haunted Castle starring Yarko and Tiro. The Man With Red Whiskers starring Tex Maxon, Red Murfree, and Fox Mattson, art by Munson Paddock (Chuck Munson). Professor Widden's Ghost starring Patty O'Day, Prof. Widden, and William Gorden, art by Claire Moe. Treachery At the Pendleton Race text story by Nathaniel Nitkin (N. N. Nathaniel). The Harpoon Murder starring Dr. Fung and Mike Monnikik. The Torpedo Boat Affair starring Spark Stevens, Schlitzoff, and Dolores. Trouble At the Kune Munitions Plant–K-51 Spies At War starring The Deacon, art by Charles A. Winter. 68 pgs. $0.10. Cover price $0.10."

