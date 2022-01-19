Hot Toys Announces New Marvel Movie Disney+ Collectibles Are Coming

Marvel fans are in for a real treat as Hot Toys has announced they will be releasing a nice assortment of upcoming projects. Four upcoming series will be getting some collectibles, including Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, I Am Groot, Moon Knight, and Thor: Love and Thunder. We can imagine this will include a variety of Hot Toys product lines with CosRider, Cosbaby, and of course, the hit 1/6th scale figures. Not much is known about these upcoming projects, but I can expect each of the main characters and their retrospective villains will be getting figures.

One show we can talk about now is Moon Knight, as we just got to see the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series on Monday. The trailer did give us a better look at his costume, and it is easily one of the coolest things around. Moon Knight has always had that classic bright white costume as well as a nice set of costume changes depending on the artist, story, and version of the character. This new Disney+ Moon Knight features a more mummy design to that suit doing more wrappings and an ancient film to this badass Marvel hero. Hot Toys will be one of the only companies to really capture this new Marvel design with their fabric design. Hasbro and Funko's plastic sculpts only go so far, but this is something I am super excited to see, and I can not wait for Hot toys to get to work. No reveals have been showcased just yet, but collectors will be able to find all of the upcoming and current Hot Toys releases right here. What are you excited to see come from Hot Toys?

Expect to see a series of Hot Toys collections based on Marvel Studios' soon-to-be-released series and movies, covering Moon Knight, I Am Groot, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder & more!