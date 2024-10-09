Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Andy Khouri, Bobby Curnow

IDW Finally Says Bobby Curnow is EIC & Andy Khouri is Turtles Editor

IDW finally says that Bobby Curnow is the new EIC while appointing Andy Khouri as the new Senior Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Editor

On the 6th of September, Bleeding Cool reported that IDW was to rehire Bobby Curnow as the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW Publishing, replacing Jamie S Rich. Today, over a whole month later, IDW has finally confirmed the news, as well as adding that former DC editor and Comics Alliance writer Andy Khouri is to be a new Senior Editor of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line at the publisher.

More news about the future of IDW Publishing will be revealed during the New York Comic Con panel IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Years Fears on Friday, October 18 at 2:15pm EST in Room 1C03. Or you can read what Bleeding Cool reported about it last month. Maybe both?

Bobby Curnow, who graduated from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Cinematography and Film/Video Production previously worked at IDW from 2010 to 2022, as an Associate Editor, then Editor in 2013, Group Editor on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles books, including Last Ronin, from 2017 to 2022. He also wrote comics such as TMNT, Battle Beasts, Godzilla Legends, Night of 1,000 Wolves, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Adventures, Ward's Valley, My Little Pony: Friend Forever and TMNT Universe. He co-created the series Ghost Tree. He was, until very recently, Editor-In-Chief of new publisher Magma Comix.

"Ancient wisdom informs us that 'you can't go home again,' but I have recently uncovered newer, better, ancient wisdom that says 'actually, wait… yes, you can'," joked Curnow. "As such, I'm extremely excited to return to IDW Publishing as Editor-in-Chief. IDW is where I learned the art of making comics and the joy of helping creators realize their visions. Today, the company is full of some of the most dynamic and creative people in the industry, placing us in a position to produce top-notch licensed and creator-owned comics. It's my ardent belief that making comics should be fun and when that happens the fun translates directly to the reader. I look forward to helping our fantastic team make the best comics possible all while having a great time doing so."

"I couldn't ask for a better boss than Bobby Curnow," added Khouri. "Extremely few comics editors have done what Bobby and his collaborators did, which is execute more than a decade of continuous storytelling across a myriad of titles, all under one unified vision. It's an accomplishment practically unheard of in this century of American comics, and to have done it while maintaining such a consistently high level of quality? Simply awesome. I'm grateful to have Bobby to guide me in this new role."

Andy Khouri worked at DC as an editor for five years until the 2020 DC Bloodbath, as well as being a Creative Consultant and freelance editor since. "I'm from the original generation of Turtles fans. Forty years ago, I was among those first kids to read the comics, those first kids to watch the cartoon, those first kids to play with the toys, and those first kids to see the Turtles in live action," remarked the new Senior Editor of the TMNT line. " I've read every single issue of the marvelous IDW canon, up to and including the excellent new work by Jason Aaron and his collaborators that has seen the TMNT soar to new heights in the market. This is the most exciting moment in Turtles comics since their debut, so I'm thrilled to step into the role of senior editor and contribute to the next 40 years of TMNT storytelling."

"I've followed Andy's path in comics for about a decade now. I've always known him to be extremely intelligent, creative and a clear communicator, all vital qualities for a good editor," stated Curnow. "When I found out that he was also a huge TMNT fan who'd read the entire IDW TMNT line, suddenly all became very clear: we had found the person to lead our Turtles on their perilous path forward. I can't wait to work with Andy to bring fans years of more thrilling storylines."

"I am excited for Andy and Bobby to be joining IDW," said Davidi Jonas, CEO & Publisher. "Already in his first weeks at IDW, Andy has demonstrated a dynamic ability to think big and also be attentive to detail. Andy has a calm and friendly nature that invites creativity and partnership," commented Jonas. "Bobby has everything I could wish for in a partner. First and foremost, he is a person of integrity. He also has superb communication and organizational skills. Plus, he has comprehensive knowledge of our core licenses and extensive experience with original stories. Bobby also knows what it takes to manage efficiently in a collaborative spirit."

