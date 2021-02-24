Immortals Fenyx Rising: Ubisoft's Video Game Becomes A Graphic Novel

Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising is a popular action-adventure video game where players get to role-play in the fantasy world of Greek Mythology, and now they're hoping that translates just as well into the comics medium. The game's creators at Ubisoft are teaming up with Dark Horse Comics to release Immortals Fenyx Rising: From Great Beginnings, a new all-ages graphic novel that will follow the game's hero, Fenyx, as she takes readers on an adventure across Mount Olympos.

Dark Horse Comics describes Immortals Fenyx Rising: From Great Beginnings as "Fun Greek Mythology for the Whole Family" and sent along with the following summary of the graphic novel:

"Fenyx enjoys her new life on Mount Olympos, but when her hometown suddenly gets hit by strange earthquakes, she has to investigate. Back at home, she reunites with her human father —to his shock, he learns that gods are real. Fenyx's mom, who had kept her godhood under the radar, cautions her that such a life has its drawbacks and things get messy when Zeus makes an appearance. As the earthquakes continue to rupture the earth, dangerous creatures emerge, past foes return, old flames reignite, and history is once again in the making! It's time for the gods to team up to fight as a family!"

Immortals Fenyx Rising: From Great Beginnings will be brought to life on the page by writer Ben Kahn (Gryffen: Galaxy's Most Wanted, Heavenly Blues) and artist Georgeo Brooks (Solving Xandra).

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Dark Horse comics on the next chapter of Fenyx's adventure. Ben and Georgeo tell this riveting tale with humor, heart, and soul. Can't wait to share it with all of you!" said Jeffrey Yohalem, narrative director of Immortals Fenyx Rising at Ubisoft.

If you want to get your copy of Immortals Fenyx Rising: From Great Beginnings, it hits shelves at comic shops on September 22 and book store shelves on October 5. If you want to preorder it, you can do that now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.