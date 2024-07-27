Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: abrams, Amazon Fire SDCC, frank miller, sdcc

Invasive Species by Frank Miller & Ryan Benjamin Launches From Abrams

Invasive Species by Frank Miller & Ryan Benjamin Launches From Abrams at San Diego Comic-Con as well as Human Nature by Darren Aronofsky

Article Summary Frank Miller's "Invasive Species," drawn by Ryan Benjamin, starts January 2025 as a bimonthly series.

Darren Aronofsky's "Human Nature" launches November 2024, focusing on a wealthy chicken magnate seeking immortality.

"Pandora," by Frank Miller, with art by Emma Kubert, continues its second arc from December 2024, bi-monthly.

First arc of "Pandora" compiled into a graphic novel, available October 2024 with exclusive bonus material.

Afrter taking on board the remains of Frank Miller Presents, longtime comics publisher imprint Abrams ComicArts has announced a new line of monthly and bimonthly comics, under the label of Abrams Comics. Announcing at San Diego Comic-Con, Abrams will launch with three comics from movie director Darren Aronofsky and comics creator Frank Miller.

Invasive Species is a new series written by Frank Miller, drawn by Ryan Benjamin, and John Livesay, coloured by Alex Sinclair, and lettered by Pete Carlsson, about "a girl whose brain had been invaded by aliens." This will be a bimonthly series beginning on the 8th of Januaru, 2025.

Human Nature, written by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, and Jeff Welch, drawn by Martin Morazzo, colours by Chris O'Halloran, and letters by Aditya Bidikar is a "satirical story about a wealthy chicken magnate seeking immortality" and the monthly series will launch on the 20th of November.

And Pandora, picked up from Frank Miller Presents, written by Frank Miller, Chris Silvestri, and Anthony Maranville with pencils, inks, and colours by Emma Kubert and letters by Pete Carlsson, will begin again with a new issue #7. The second arc of Frank Miller's story of a teenager who suddenly has world-changing powers, and will launch on the 18th of December, and be published bi-monthly. The first arc will be published as a graphic novel on the 8th of October.

Frank Miller's Pandora (Book 1) Hardcover – October 8, 2024

by Frank Miller, Anthony Maranville, Chris Silvestri, Emma Kubert

From legendary creator Frank Miller comes a dark, modern-day fairy tale about a teenage girl searching for a perfect world. But all is not what it seems… This hardcover edition features the following bonus material: A new cover, endpapers, and concept art by Emma Kubert, A behind-the-scenes look at the process of making Frank Miller's Pandora, Six variant covers by Frank Miller, Andy Kubert, and Theresa Kubert. Annabeth is an endlessly curious fifteen-year-old girl. Unpopular at school, unhappy at home, and struggling to feel like she belongs, everything changes for her when she stumbles across a flower-shaped relic with the power to warp reality. Determined to change her dissatisfying everyday life, Annabeth uses her newfound powers to transform the world around her—and as she does, she sows the seeds of impending chaos in her wake. Created by Frank Miller, illustrated by Emma Kubert (Inkblot), and cowritten by Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri (Star Trek: Discovery)—originally published as six individual comic book issues—Frank Miller's Pandora (Book 1) is the first arc of this dark fairy tale, now available in graphic novel format for the first time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!