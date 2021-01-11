Swole Iron Man & Nick Fury Art Page On Auction At Heritage

Iron Man and Nick Fury have never looked more enticing. Up for auction right now is an art page from Marvel Swimsuit Special #1 by John Romita Jr. It features Tony Stark and Nick Fury on a beac in their speedos and with massive amounts of hair all over their bodies. Dare I say this will be the greatest art page that will go up for sale this year? Heritage Auctions is taking bids for this one right now, where it current sits at $575 with a couple days left to bid as of this writing. This would look incredible on the wall of any collection, and a conversation starter for sure. Check it out below.

Sexy Iron Man And Nick Fury Should Be In Your Collection

"John Romita Jr. Marvel Swimsuit Special #1 Pin-Up Illustration Tony Stark and Nick Fury Original Art (Marvel, 1992). In the early 1990s, Marvel tried to tap into the success of the Sports Illustrated "Swimsuit Issue" and produced magazine-style pin-up issues featuring many Marvel characters posing in swimwear. Countless Marvel artists contributed their visions to revealing a more "relaxed" side of the superheroes — and that included fan-favorite artist John Romita Jr., taking the opportunity to provide a rare pencil and ink illustration of Tony Stark out of the Iron Man armor, and Nick Fury, who can't be anywhere without his sidearm. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 13" x 17". Production tape marks in the bottom margin, and residue staining on the top left corner. Signed by Romita Jr. in the lower right image area. In Excellent condition."

This sexy artwork is on auction over at Heritage Auctions right now, and taking bids for a couple more days. Click here for more details, and to check out all of the other items taking bids the next few days.