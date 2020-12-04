Is The Last Witch The Next Wynd For Boom Studios?

In what may seem like a million years ago, but was in fact only six months ago, Boom Studios surprised the industry by dropping a surprise "must read" series by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas called Wynd. As we reported, it was a rather risky move as the comic market was just resuming distribution, but one that paid off in spades when the first issue became their top-selling creator-owned launch in the history of the company.

Wynd (along with Punchline) helped JT4 set the stage for Something Is Killing The Children becoming "the next Walking Dead", Razorblades selling out in less than one hour, and Department of Truth launching at over 100,000 copies.

And while Wynd is now on a Saga-like hiatus until next year, when it will return with issue #6 in May, it seems Boom isn't about to let that Big Tynion Energy go to waste. This coming Monday, retailers will finalize their orders for Boom's latest creator-owned launch – The Last Witch by Conor McCreery and V.V. Glass.

I've, of course, been following McCreery's career for over a decade, going back to when he broke into the industry with a splash thanks to Kill Shakespeare, but it's been a while since he's debuted a new original series. However, The Last Witch, reminds me more of the aforementioned Wynd than McCreery's other original work. And that's not just because it's a coming-of-age story starring a teenaged lead with a weird mark that ostracizes them from the fantasy-like society they live in. Or that it's another series Boom first announced as a graphic novel. It may have something to do with the way that both first issues lure you in with a false sense of colourful comfort before taking a sinister turn in the last few pages.

Or it may simply be that Boom clearly saw the similarities between the two series as well and has positioned The Last Witch to appeal to readers who are missing their Wynd fix since October. Like Wynd, every issue of The Last Witch is essentially two issues worth of content for the price of one. The first issue also features one of those Peach Momoko 1-in-25 incentive covers that helped propel the Wynd launch sales and a variant by Middlewest's Jorge Corona. Now if Boom ships out one of their "thank you" one-per-store variants to stores at release, it'll really seal the deal.

Will Wynd readers flock to The Last Witch? Boom certainly seems to hope so. And if they're right, you may as well preorder it rather than pay aftermarket prices. The Last Witch #1 FOCs this Monday, December 7th.

LAST WITCH #1 25 COPY MOMOKO INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV200878

(W) Conor McCreery (A) Vv Glass (CA) Peach Momoko

* Featuring a cover from Middlewest's Jorge Corona, for fans of Wynd in the same oversized format comes an all-new modern fairy tale from Conor McCreery (Adventure Time/Regular Show) and V.V. Glass (Doctor Who).

* It's the one time of the year when the witch known as Cailleach hunts the children of the village – so Saoirse, a brave and reckless young girl, decides this is the perfect opportunity to defy her father and discover the secrets of the witch's tower!

* But when the Cailleach captures Saoirse and her brother Brahm, their lives are forever changed in ways they never expected.

* Now, Saoirse will have to save everyone she loves by discovering the truth about the mysterious mark on her shoulder – and embracing her secret magical powers!In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $4.99