Is This Where The Battle Lines Of The Gotham War Will Be Drawn?

Pure conjecture about the upcoming Batman/Catwoman Gotham War that will somehow divide this loving couple and set them against each other.

The following is just a theory. Not based on any actual comic book, leaked, previewed or read. Just pure conjecture about the upcoming Batman/Catwoman Gotham War that will somehow divide this loving couple and set them against each other, and that will also see the other Batfolk take sides. Basically, this is the Batman version of Civil War, Marvel's biggest-selling graphic novel collection of all. Perhaps DC Comics is looking for something similar. So what do we know? The initial PR told us "A coordinated effort in Gotham City has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham: Catwoman."

Catwoman has recently escaped prison after murdering her criminal lover Valmont, and in her own series has been talking of plans to make Gotham a better version of itself, and removing power from some of the usual players, building an alliance. While in Batman, the two at odds after Batman's recent multidimensional sojourn which has put them at odds. So what's next? The Prelude To Gotham War for Batman Day by Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard and Mike Hawthorne tells us that "The Gotham War is set to fracture the Bat-Family this fall, as Batman and Catwoman find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict more than a year in the making!"

Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1 (and yes, Civil War has a similarly named spinoff) by Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard, Mike Hawthorne and Adriana Di Benedetto also tells us "Crime is down in Gotham City…Could that be a bad thing? A conflict that's been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War!"

A safer Gotham, a new regime, and villains on the run, this does smack of the Future State version of Gotham presided over by the Magistrate and the Peace-Keepers. But what is it about this new status quo that would divide Batman and Catwoman so?

Gotham War: The Red Hood #1 tells us that "The Gotham War has fractured the Bat-Family in dramatic ways—none more intensely than with Jason Todd. This stunning event will forever alter the destiny of the man who wears the Red Hood!"

The big divide between Red Hood and Batman has been over the use of lethal force, also Batman's divide with Ghost-Maker. And for that matter, Catwoman. Looks like Red Hoof and Catwoman will be teaming up against Batman in this. With Jason Todd having to make the choice between the two.

Catwoman #57 tells us "While Batman finds himself more and more isolated, Selina is never alone. With a volunteer army and two powerful generals by her side, the ballet between her and Bruce enters its next act" Could they be Red Hood and Ghost-Maker?

Batman #137 has Batman as he "descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his reign of terror? Should they?"

Has Gotham changed its mind, risen up and all turned to lethal vigilante justice? Is Batman trying to hold the line?

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: PRELUDE TO GOTHAM WAR BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard

Art by Mike Hawthorne

Cover by Jorge Jimenez

The Gotham War is set to fracture the Bat-Family this fall, as Batman and Catwoman find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict more than a year in the making! Prepare for war with this Special Edition comic book, featuring a 10-page original prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1 (on sale 8/29), which sets the stage for a fateful fight for Gotham City's future! 16/9/23

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR: BATTLE LINES #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and TINI HOWARD

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

Crime is down in Gotham City…Could that be a bad thing?

A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime.

And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman.

A conflict that's been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR: RED HOOD #1

Written by MATT ROSENBERG

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

The Gotham War has fractured the Bat-Family in dramatic ways—none more intensely than with Jason Todd. This stunning event will forever alter the destiny of the man who wears the Red Hood!

BATMAN #137

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Batman descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his reign of terror? Should they? The Gotham War continues in this second chapter! CATWOMAN #57

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

"The Gotham War," part three. While Batman finds himself more and more isolated, Selina is never alone. With a volunteer army and two powerful generals by her side, the ballet between her and Bruce enters its next act with a shocking twist.

