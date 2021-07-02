Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23

Ivan Fiorelli is an Italian artist whose only previous US Comics credit was on One-Hit Wonder #5 from Image Comics back in 2015, but he has extensive credits for Sergio Bonelli titles such as Nathan Never, as well as in animation and gaming. But he loves his American comics and is a massive X-Men fan. In April, he tweeted "After my month-long "X-Men Evolution characters" wave, I decided to recreate an iconic sequence from X-Men #2 (1991), by Chris Claremont and @JimLee, with my version of those characters. I guess it's time to update my portfolio a little bit!" last month also got a feature in Diamond Previews based on his X-Men fan artwork. His Instagram includes his X-Men Evolution portfolio work. And it all seems to do the trick. Ivan Fiorelli, will be replacing the previously solicited Ze Carlos on the upcoming X-Men comic book Marauders #23. Ze Carlos, known for work on Angel, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four, is still solicited for Marauders #24. Here's a look at some of Ivan Fiorelli's X-Men fan art as an idea of what we may be getting. It's always nice to see someone's dreams come true – might there be more X-Men in his future now that he's had a sweet taste of Krakoan sugar?

Here's the new solicitation for Marauders #23,

MARAUDERS #23

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210651

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Russell Dauterman

SCREAMING INTO BATTLE!

As new problems face mutantkind in Ireland, the Marauders bring in Banshee for some assistance. Meanwhile…one prominent member of Verendi has their mind changed.

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99