J.M. DeMatteis, More Bring Back Justice League Unlimited as a Comic

The universe of the hit animated series Justice League Unlimited is set to return this July in a new digital comic book series called Justice League Infinite. The seven-issue series will be written by cartoon producer James Tucker and J.M. DeMatteis with art by Ethen Beavers. Justice League Infinite #1 will be released digitally on May 13th and as a chapbook in comic shops on July 7th.

A press release extolls the virtues of this sure-to-be-appreciated-by-fans revival of the popular animated property:

Beginning this May, fans of both comic books and animation will experience all-new stories set in the world of the iconic DC Animated series Justice League Unlimited, as DC presents and all-new DC Digital First series, Justice League Infinity. This seven-issue limited series is co-written by Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker and series writer J.M. DeMatteis with art by Ethen Beavers. This new series stars all of the fan-favorite characters from the revered series – Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern John Stewart, Hawkgirl and Martian Manhunter – banding together to face new dangers that not only threaten Earth, but the multiverse itself. These new stories will also give Tucker, DeMatteis and Beavers the chance to incorporate a host of new characters from across the DC Multiverse when bringing these animated heroes and villains to comics. In this debut issue, there is a being wandering the universe searching for its true purpose, but what it finds out on the farthest edges of the cosmos will change not just our universe, but many! Meanwhile, the war for the throne of Apokolips arrives on Earth, and the true ruler will only be decided one way: Who can destroy the Justice League? The first digital chapter of this series arrives on participating digital platforms on Thursday, May 13, 2021, priced at $1.99. The 20-page print issue hits comic book stores on Tuesday, July 7, 2021. The issue #1 main cover is provided by Francis Manapul with a card stock variant cover created by Scott Hepburn (check local comic book stores for availability). Each 20-page issue sells for $3.99, with the card stock variant cover selling for $4.99 (variant covers for issue #1 only, check with your local comic book store for availability).

The return of Justice League Unlimited? How can you complain about that? Well, give us a second to think of something… oh yeah! Why the hell is this thing only seven issues, DC? Don't make me reset the counter!