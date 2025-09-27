Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Departnment Of Truth, james tynion iv, new york comic con, NYCC, tiny onion

James Tynion IV And Tiny Onion's Plans For New York Comic Con

James Tynion IV's comic book imprint/studio/publisher is announcing their New York Comic Con plans, saying that they are "going even bigger this year for their second appearance at the convention with a larger, 20×20 booth (HB907) near the entrance of Artist Alley, a full slate of programming (four panels, a dozen signings, several events, and other appearances), the third issue of physical newspaper Tiny Onion Presents, and more exclusive merch." Onion Club members will have access to twice the number of free signatures per signing session, one graded signature fee waived per signing session, with access to a private signing at NYCC.

"Featuring a cleverly crafted front page illustrated by Courtney Menard, physical newspaper Tiny Onion Presents (T.O.P.) #3, which will be first available at NYCC '25, will be the "Road Trip Edition," featuring interviews with Everything Dead & Dying creators Tate Brombal & Jacob Philips, as well as an interview with Revenge Of comic book store owners Jeff Eyser & Joe Myers. The spooky comic strip section, "Razorblades Presents: Sunday Scaries," spinning off from the horror magazine anthology Razorblades and edited by co-creator Steve Foxe, will feature works by celebrated cartoonists and artists such as Beth Hetland (Tender), Ed Luce (Wuvable Oaf), Gigi Murakami (Resenter), and more. T.O.P. #3 will also feature fun twists on classic newspaper sections such as "A Spanish Diary" by Greg Lockard (illustrations by Álvaro Ortiz), "On the Corpse Tour Road" by Jazzlyn Stone, "A Los Angeles Movie Theater Guide" by DeAna Avila (illustrations by Sara McGrath), as well as announcements, in-universe ads, and Easter eggs. Fans can swing by to pick up their very own copy of T.O.P. #3 for just $1.00 USD via the vintage newspaper stands inside the Tiny Onion booth (HB907). " "Along with T.O.P. #3, a variety of Tiny Onion comics will be available to purchase at T.O.'s Big Yellow Booth. NYCC attendees will have access to special in-booth bundles and deals during the con. There will also be a number of exclusive NYCC variants of T.O. comics, including for The Department of Truth. This September marks the fifth anniversary of the award-winning sci-fi thriller series published by Image Comics. There will be a soon-to-be-infamous sexy The Department of Truth #15 bootleg variant edition (yes, you heard us correctly) designed by Dylan Todd, as well as the NYCC debut of The Department of Truth #0 Tiny Onion variant edition, with a cover by Patricia Martín. The zero issue features a modern conspiracy by Tynion and artist Martin Simmonds and the beginning of an Elvis-themed three-part backup story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Joshua Hixson. " "The Tiny Onion booth will also have copies of the bestselling battle royale-style series Exquisite Corpses—by James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, and the Corpse Crew of creators, published by Image Comics—including an exclusive NYCC edition of issue #1 featuring an inks-only version of Jae Lee's popular Fox Mask Killer variant. At the booth, fans can find Shop Tiny Onion exclusive variant editions of Exquisite Corpses #1-5, including the issue #1 Pink Sketch cover, perfect for signings and sketches. Plus, there will be an exclusive NYCC print of Jenny Frison's Exquisite Corpses #1 Fox Mask Killer cover art, with a Tiny Onion-yellow background. Frison will be signing the print on Saturday, October 11, from 1pm—2pm." "NYCC exclusive Exquisite Corpses: The Game cards will also be sold at the booth. For those looking to learn more about the game, there will be a Tiny Onion panel on Friday featuring live play of Exquisite Corpses: The Game. For folks looking to play an early version of the game, cards can be found in the polybagged variant editions of the Exquisite Corpses comics and at Corpse Tour stops; the full edition of the game will be released next year." "For those looking to wear their love of Tiny Onion on their sleeve, there will be apparel for sale at the booth, including an Acidic Couch Jacket and an Onion Branded Shirt. Tiny Onion fans can also get their fill with the 360 Coffee Rough and Tumbler and Sharp Cuts Waterbottle. And for those looking to slaughter some monsters, the booth will also be selling Something is Killing the Children bandanas from BOOM! Studios. Plus, fans can hunt down the Martin Simmonds NYCC exclusive connecting cover edition of the Something is Killing the Children: A Monster Hunter Walks Into A Bar one shot at the Tiny Onion booth; the cover connects with the NYCC Something is Killing the Children #44 exclusive variant, purchasable at the Scott's Collectables NYCC booth (HB901)."

TINY ONION NYCC PANELS

Thursday 10/9: Celebrating Five Years of The Department of Truth

Time: 11:15am—12:15pm

Location: 1C03

Now, more than ever, The Department of Truth reads less like fiction and more like a conspiracy uncovered. Join writer James Tynion IV and artist Martin Simmonds as they chat about the first five years of the series, and what the next five will look like. The panel will be a celebration of the bestselling sci-fi series produced by Tiny Onion and published by Image Comics.

Exquisite Corpses: The Game (Live play and panel)

Time: 5:15pm—6:00pm

Location: 408

Exquisite Corpses co-creators writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Walsh are joined by Tiny Onion Director of Production Courtney Menard and Production Manager DeAna Avila for a live demonstration of the Exquisite Corpses TCG, along with a discussion of what it's been like to build the game. Fans can play an early version now with game cards collected from the polybagged variant editions of the comics, ahead of Exquisite Corpses: The Game being released next year. Moderated by Hector Navarro.

Layer by Layer: Building Tiny Onion

Time: 1:45pm—2:45pm

Location: 1C03

James Tynion IV and members of the Tiny Onion team—Moderator/Community and Events Manager Harley Salbacka, Director of Editorial Eric Harburn, Director of Production Courtney Menard, and Director of Communications Jazzlyn Stone—peel back layer by layer of the production house to reveal how the company was built and what's in store for the future. Tynion and crew will discuss what it's been like to work together as a team and their path to success with bestselling comics like Exquisite Corpses. From the start of Tynion's career, to building a company from scratch, the horror master and his colleagues tell all!

The Frights and Delights of Queer Horror Comics

Time: 11:15am—12:15pm

Location: 1C03

From classic monster movies like The Bride of Frankenstein to modern hits like The Babadook and The Substance, horror has long been beloved by the queer community. Join creators Tate Brombal (Everything Dead & Dying), Soo Lee (Carmilla), Che Grayson (Exquisite Corpses), and Tiny Onion Talent Manager Greg Lockard (Liebestrasse) as they chat about their favorite queer media and their own works of LGBTQIA+ horror on this fan-favorite Tiny Onion panel. Moderated by Sami DeMonster.

TINY ONION NYCC SIGNINGS

**Tynion will only be signing at the Tiny Onion double-wide booth (HB907) during all of NYCC. Please stay tuned to Tiny Onion socials for the latest updates and information about signings.

Thursday 10/9

11am—12pm

Tate Brombal & Tyler Boss

(Tate: Everything Dead & Dying, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, House of Slaughter; Tyler: You'll Do Bad Things, Exquisite Corpses)

** Tiny Onion Artists in Residence-focused signing

1pm—2pm

Ian Bertram

(Acheron)

3pm—4pm

James Tynion IV & Martin Simmonds

(The Department of Truth)

**The Department of Truth fifth anniversary panel takes place ahead of this on Thursday; Tiny Onion will have NYCC exclusive variants of The Department of Truth available at the booth.

5pm—6pm

Che Grayson & Adam Gorham

(Exquisite Corpses)

Friday 10/10

11am—12pm

James Tynion IV & Joshua Hixson

(The Deviant)

1pm—2pm

Michael Walsh & Adam Gorham & Tyler Boss

(Exquisite Corpses)

**Tiny Onion Artist Highlight signing

3pm—4pm

Courtney Menard & Sam Grinberg & Chloe Brailsford

**Tiny Onion Presents (T.O.P. #3) signing

Saturday 10/11

11am—12pm

Pornsak Pichetshote & Tyler Boss & Che Grayson

(Exquisite Corpses)

1pm—2pm

Jenny Frison

**Tiny Onion will have an exclusive NYCC print of Jenny Frison's Exquisite Corpses #1 Fox Mask Killer cover art.

3pm—4pm

Michael Walsh

(Exquisite Corpses; Exquisite Corpses: The Game)

5pm—6:30pm

James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera

(Something is Killing the Children)

**Tiny Onion will have copies of Something is Killing the Children available to purchase at the booth, including the NYCC exclusive connecting cover edition of the Something is Killing the Children: A Monster Hunter Walks Into A Bar one shot (cover by Martin Simmonds).

Sunday 10/12

11am—12pm

Michael Walsh

(Exquisite Corpses; Exquisite Corpses: The Game)

"New York Comic Con is not only our home show, it has become the show where we celebrate what we have done, and where we are going," said James Tynion IV. "I'm excited to announce what Tiny Onion has up our sleeves."

"New York Comic Con is our home show, and we are giving it our all!" said Harley Salbacka, Tiny Onion Community and Events Manager. "This year we'll have more signings, more exclusives, new merch, and so much more. We want every person who comes by our booth to feel the same excitement we feel by being there. Make sure and stop by!"

"We're honored to be welcomed back to NYCC," said Jazzlyn Stone, Tiny Onion Director of Communications. "This year we'll have a 20×20-sized booth with a dedicated signing space, a merch pit, newspaper stands, and enough creators to fill a comic shop. Bring your quarters!"

