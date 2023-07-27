Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Flash, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: chris weston, jim lee

Chris Weston's Batman Designs For The Flash Movie

Chris Weston X'ed "I've been given the all-clear to show some of my costume/concept designs for Michael Keaton's Bat-suit in "The Flash"."

Comic book creator Chris Weston X'ed out a few pretty pictures, saying; "I've been given the all-clear to show some of my costume/concept designs for Michael Keaton's Bat-suit in "The Flash". This is just four of hundreds I did in a 6-week period on the film. A big thanks to @JimLee for enabling this. Go rent the film, everyone… it's really good!"

A scene in the Flash movie sees a plethora of Batman suits all slightly different and each mirroring an aspect of Batman comic books through the decades. Such as his thirties and early forties look with far more prominent ears that faded over time. And something that the Michael Keaton actually movie revived for a time.

Chris Weston's career in comic books began when he was apprenticed for a year to work with Eagle/Trigan Empire writer/artist Don Lawrence, and then moved straight onto Judge Dredd, with a pen and ink style that has often been compared for fellow Lawrnece-influenced 2000AD artist, Brian Bolland.

He's known for his work on Swamp Thing with Mark Millar, The Filth and The Invisibles with Grant Morrison, Ministry Of Space with Warren Ellis, and The Twelve with J Michael Straczynski. But he has also moved into writing for his own projects such as for 2000AD or The Twelve: Spearhead.

Of late he has also moved into movie design and storyboarding including spending many months on the now-abandoned live-action Akira to have been directed by Albert Hughes, as well as The Book of Eli and costume designed on Star Wars The Last Jedi, which started the whole "no zips" controversy.

We knew he'd worked on the Batman costumes for The Flash, but now we get to see some of that work… well, not in the flesh exactly, but you know what I mean.

