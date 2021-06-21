JMS, Olivier Coipel and Steve Englehart Added to Loki TV Credits

A couple of months ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel would be introducing the female version of Loki to the new Loki TV series on Disney+, by the cunning strategy of looking at what comic books Marvel Comics were rushing to republish ahead of the show, and working backwards from there. The creator "special thanks" credits from the first episode also underlined just what was coming. And for the second episode, they added a few more.

So the "Special Thanks" credits to Stan Lee, Larry Leiber, Jack Kirby, Doug Braithwaite, Sal Buscema, Al Ewing, Don Heck, Lee Garbett, Kieron Gillen, Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio, Jamie McKelvie, Keith Pollard, and Walter Simonson from episode one were updated for episode two. They saw Joe Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel added, creators of the stories published in Lady Loki: Mistress Of Mischief as part of the Siege event, which saw Loki take possession of a body intended for Lady Sif. And would later lead to his own body and gender fluidity explored by Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie, Al Ewing and Lee Garbett. Also added was Steve Englehart, who was co-creator along with previously credited Sal Buscema of Roxxon in the comic books the multi-national conglomerate of Big Oil, Big Media, Big Pharma, and Big Politics, which has a retail outlet in the manner of Walmart in Loki, namely Roxxcart.

And no, obviously not Enchantress, or they'd have added the creators of her latest version, Paul Cornell and Mark Brooks to the credits. And maybe have published more Enchantress-related content of late, as they did for Lady Loki. It's the female form taken by Loki in this Variant of the character who is ruling the roost in the TV show right now… I should see what eBay is saying…