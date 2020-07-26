John Carpenter Presents Stanley's Ghost in Storm King October 2020.

John Carpenter's own comic book publisher is launching his latest comic book Storm Kids, written by Paul Storrie and drawn by Jeff Balke and David Alvarez. An all-ages horror comic book under the masthead of the director of movies such as Halloween, They Live, The Thing and The Fog. But now with chipmunks. We also get more Tales Of Science Fiction Vortex 2.0 which is closer to what you might have usually expected from the man. Here are Storm King's October 2020 solicitations in full.

JOHN CARPENTER PRESENTS STORM KIDS STANLEY'S GHOST #1 (OF 1)

AUG201600

(W) Paul D. Storrie (CA) Jeff Balke (A/CA) David Alvarez

Oh no! Who's been stealing fruit from all the gardens in Arbordale? Was it the prankster Chester Chipmunk? Or maybe Baby Fang? Accusations fly until someone suggests that maybe it was the Ghost of Bunnyburrow Manor! Neighbors have claimed to have seen it flying around, but are ghosts even real? And if they are, why would they be stealing fruit? Stanley Squirrel offers to lead an expedition into the house to see if it really is haunted and find out just what's been going on. But as the gang creeps around the house looking for answers, what they find isn't what any of them were expecting! In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $4.99

JOHN CARPENTERS TALES SCIFI VORTEX 2 #5 (OF 8) (MR)

AUG201601

(W) Mike Sizemore (A) David Kennedy (CA) Tim Bradstreet

Things are unravelling fast on quarantined Menemsha Bite. Once a pleasure planet, it is now a dead world – well, almost dead, as Dixon and his team are discovering. With crack pilot Faye Munro closing in, and former detective Magnusson's investigation leading him back to the Benson disaster, the stakes and terror continue to increase. In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99