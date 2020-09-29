John Constantine Remembers The Justice League – And Dying (Spoilers)

John Constantine has died in a number of ways over the decades, and has managed to cheat it almost every time. In Hellblazer #300, he had his life taken away, turned into an old man, without his demon blood, without his magic, and a very different life lived.

That was totally ignored by the superhero comics, who had the much younger John Constantine join the Justice League Dark – and last week, meet with another sticky end. Albeit it one with a smile.

We have already seen what John Constantine has to say about continuity in the current series written by Si Spurrer.

In Hellblazer #10, published today, Si Spurrier, Matias Bergara and Jordie Bellaire show one of those histories. Including Constantine's death.

Bright legions… smashed by scabs… Leaving Constatine to meet someone who may be his future alternate self (aren't they all) on a dream journey down the pub. Puking rainbows?

Maybe not. But the pub they go to looks rather familiar.

The Long Journey's End, ripped straight from Hellblazer #300. This is where we came in…

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER #10 (MR)

DC COMICS

JUL200487

The specter of his older self (and the terrible bargain he made to get another chance at life) has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with John Constantine for months now – but now the game is over, and it's time to get down to business. Namely, the business of destroying absolutely everything that made that second lease on life worth living…In Shops: Sep 30 2020 SRP: $3.99

