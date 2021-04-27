Just Call Him Nightwang – The Daily LITG, 27th April 2021
Daily LITG: Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
- The Controversial Star Wars #42 Appearance of Boba Fett Up for Auction
- Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
- Funko Reveals Entire Wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops
- DC Comics Bringing Back Bernard Dowd – Because Everything Matters
- Diamond Tells Comic Shops It Is Considering Changing Shipping Costs
- Peter Sanderson Wonders Where His DC Comics Who's Who Omnibus Is…
- Did DC Comics Spoil The Fate Of Red Hood's Young New Ward?
- Sorry, Buffy Fans: The Nevers' Laura Donnelly Is Strongest Whedon Lead
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Avengers/Hulk & Venom/Spider-Man Details For Free Comic Book Day
- Darque Roaste: Now You Can Drink Valiant's Shadowman as a Coffee
- BRZRKR #2 Gets Red Stripe And No Red Stripe Surprise Variants
- PrintWatch: Geiger, Nightwing, Alice In Leatherland Get More Prints
- Jazmine Joyner Joins IDW Publishing As Associate Editor
- Former DC Exec Fletcher Chu-Fong On BINC's Comic Shop Grants Board
- Rafael Albuquerque Embraces the Dark Side With Darth Vader #1 Sketch
- Batman #1 Sells For $1,207,500 At Auction – A New Record
- Dark Horse Comics' Two New Veeps, Randy Lahrman and Tom Wiesch
- Starfire-Crossed Lovers – The Daily LITG, 26th April 2021
LITG one year ago, DC Comics, Stranger Things, and Star Trek
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Bill Sienkiewicz got memed.
- DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
- Stranger Things 4 Video Store Fridays Final Edition: The End of An Era
- Star Trek: Discovery Director Jonathan Frakes Teases Season 3 Details
- Nintendo Will Remove Network ID Sign-In After Nintendo Switch Hack
- Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault
- Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
- SNL at Home Still A Charm Second Time Around, But A Bit Too Polished
- Furloughed Funko and DC Packaging in The Daily LITG 26th April 2020
- Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
- Diamond Tells Retailers to Complete New DC FOC By Monday Night
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shawn DePasquale, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES
- Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith
- Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
