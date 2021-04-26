Funko Reveals Entire Wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season finale has finally arrived, and it was everything I could have asked for. We got to see Steve Roger's wish come true as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, took up the mantle as the next Captain America. Sam debuted his comic book-inspired suit in the season finale, and Funko has announced the new Captain America in their newest wave of Pop Vinyls. We have seen new characters throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and today Funko gave fans the entire wave of Pops for the series. This wave is heavy on Sam Wilson Captain America designs, with each one having its own unique design. The wave will also consist of newcomer John F. Walker in both Captain America and US Agent costumes. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can also add the Power Broker, aka Sharon Carter, and a new Winter Soldier Pop to their collection. The entire wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops is as followed include a new Funko Soda.

I can imagine many Marvel fans will be wanting to add one of the four new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Same Wilson Captain America Pops to their collection. Three of them are retailer exclusives with a special Year of the Shield version hitting Amazon, flying Cap heading to Walmart, and a battle pose going to GameStop. Each one captures that star-spangled magic from the show, and that suit is just remarkable. Pre-orders for the entire wave are up already and can be found at a variety of retailers like here and here. With the convention circuit starting back up again, I would not be surprised if we saw another The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pop arrive at SDCC. Be sure to pre-order these for your growing collection as who knows what ones will hit shelves, and the retailer exclusive are popping in and out online, so be sure to secure them when available.