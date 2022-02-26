Justice League Incarnate #5 Preview: Darkseid's Mommy Issues

While Darkseid deals with his mommy issues in this preview of Justice League Incarnate #5, the league sorts out their own differences in a heroes vs. heroes battle. At least it's settled quickly though so this mini-series can wrap up and they can move on to the next one. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #5

DC Comics

0122DC143

0122DC144 – Justice League Incarnate #5 Jorge Fornes Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank

In this shocking conclusion, Justice League Incarnate must face their worst threat yet: each other! With half the team under the control of the forces of darkness, what chance do they have of stopping Darkseid from achieving his ultimate victory? No matter who wins, everyone loses because the real crisis has yet to come…

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $4.99

