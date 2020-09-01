Kindlon & Tucker's Nobody Is in Control Goes to Trade at Black Mask

Patrick Kindlon, comics writer and musician, known for Drug Church and Self Defense Family, has a new trade paperback coming out from Black Mask next Wednesday, collecting his series Nobody Is in Control. The series, created with Tet artist Paul Tucker, is a "paranoid thriller" made for an era where conspiracy theories impact the political landscape. It focuses on a man named Richard who, upon seeing a man running through his yard, pursues the man. It quickly becomes clear to Richard that this was a mistake, and he is led into a maddening downward spiral of conspiracy. The four-issue series debuted from Black Mask Studios, a publisher known for their edgy, political content, in 2019 and is now being collected into a single volume.

While promoting the book, Kindlon tweeted:

I AM PROUD OF THIS. And then continued to shed more light on the conversational thriller, giving props to artist Paul Tucker:

Well said. This book is people talking but I am 100% sure you will never spend a second bored. Because comics allow us to make everything visual and compelling. This is pure Comic Book and that's down to the creativity of @paul_tucker. Check it.

Kindlon has a long history with Black Mask Studios, dating back to some of their earliest efforts, including Twelve Reasons to Die, made in collaboration with Ghostface Killah and RZA. Along with Matt Rosenberg, Kindlon co-wrote the company's early hit. We Can Never Go Home before branching off on his own indie solo projects, which saw the writer become more daring and experimental. Kinglon's other Black Mask work includes There's Nothing There and Survival Fetish, the latter of which preceded Nobody Is in Control with its release last week.

Now, Nobody Is in Control will be available at comic shops and online on September 9th.