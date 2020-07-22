Krakoan Portals Help Wolverine Guest Star – But Should He Prune Them?

Last week saw Wolverine appearing in both Fantastic Four #22 to deal with Cotati, courtesy of a Krakoan portal in Washington Square park.

While he also appeared in Captain Marvel #17 with a Krakoan Portal as an easy escape hatch if he but needed it.

Wolverine has a reputation for guest-starring in lots of Marvel Comics but at least now he has an explanation for how he can get around so much, he can just portal away. And I'm sure Cyclops likes it like that just fine. Today's Fantastic Four/X-Men #4 has Reed Richards look at just how many they are – or at least where they are. Hmm, America could do with a few more, hardly any in Canada or swathes of Russia,

With a little treatise on the organic psychic nature of the same portal that Wolverine stepped through.

Wolverine #3 sees Logan leave one in a place he may want to keep an eye on, as one might a pot plant…

But we do get to see another brand new one in Empyre #2, out today, as created by the Cotati, plant-like supposedly peaceful race who have just trend into the aggressors against the Kree, the Skrull and all animal life in the universe,

A comparison Captain America was happy to make.

While in Empyre X-Men #1 Black Tom suggests they may be planting too many…

…with one on Genosha, already under assault by the Cotati, needing some serious tending to.

Maybe Wolverine could put his claws to better use every time he pops through? It does, however, bring certain plant-obsessed octogenarians to Genosha to fight the Cotati there as well…

If you need anyone to hack the Krakoan portals, Mister Fantastic, or use them to attack the Cotati, Captain America, they may be your best bet…

EMPYRE #2 (OF 6)

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• Three Avengers are trapped on the moon as war breaks out on Earth – and an ancient enemy reveals a scheme decades in the making!

• Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four fight against a creeping horror that might destroy them all – starting with the Thing!

• Captain Marvel is their last, best hope… But if Carol Danvers survives, what will she become?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $4.99 EMPYRE X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard (A) Matteo Buffagni (CA) Mike McKone

Plant people from outer space have come to Earth and, wouldn't you know it, they just happen to be here when millions of mutants rise as undead creatures hungry for human flesh. The X-Men return to Genosha in a tale so crazy, it's taking the entire writing crew of the X-Men line to tackle it!

In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE #3 DX

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

WOLVERINE DIGS IN!

The Flower Cartel and the Pale Girl seem to be one step ahead of Wolverine, but he has a plan. It's a risky gamble that will take him into the heart of a larger criminal conspiracy even as it puts many mutant lives at risk.

Parental Advisory In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200877

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Terry Dodson

The exciting finale! On an island of doom, the X-Men and Fantastic Four fight to save the future! Lines will be drawn in the sand and enemies will be made, upending the Marvel Universe!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $3.99

