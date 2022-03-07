Lion Dancer Cai Tse Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel About Lion Dancers

Cai Tse, a professional lion dancer as well as a cartoonist, has sold her debut middle grade graphic novel, Lion Dancers, to Celia Lee at Simon & Schuster's Simon KIDS imprint. Lion Dancers, tells the story of the cultural ancestry of Chinese lion dance and its traditions, told through the lens of a pair of former best friends, now rivals in middle school, competing for their lion dance team's MVP position. Formerly working in animation, Cai Tse now works in games design, and on comcis through her company The Seventh Lion.

Of Cai Tse's graphic novel Lion Dancers, she says on Twitter "Oh my godddd, scenes I've been DREAMING about I finally get to put on a page and see play out between these characters that have been in my head for years, AND YOU GUYS WILL GET TO READ IT. Guys I'm so excited I'm getting heart palpitations like an actual wierdo I'm insane. LION DANCE. RIVALRY. UGGHHHHH" as well as following up by saying "I am awful at social interaction. So everything I've ever wanted to say, I will write into my book, and it will be said by an important character at a point of immense character development"

Simon & Schuster will publish Lion Dancers in 2024 and Cai Tse's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management brokered the deal for world rights. Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration. Simon & Schuster is a subsidiary of Paramount Global, founded in New York City in 1924 by Richard L. Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster and became the third-largest publisher in the United States. In 2020, Paramount Global announced it would sell Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann subsidiary Penguin Random House for $2.175 billion, making it the largest publisher in the world.