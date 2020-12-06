Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora on Detective Comics #1034 From March 2021

It's Detective Comics time… Today, there have been more CCXP announcements from DC Comics regarding their March titles. The DC Omniverse. DC 2021. Whatever you wish to call it. And you know the drill. Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora will be the creators on Detective Comics from #1034 in March, after their two-issue stint on Future State: The Dark Detective in February and March. They both also created a story for Detective Comics #2017 featuring Detective Nakano, who looks to be a foil for Batman both in Future State as mayor of Gotham, and in the ongoing series, campaigning for that position with an anti-masker policy against the Batman characters.

Mariko Tamaki, of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, has been writing Wonder Woman, wrote the Eisner-winning Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass and has I Am Not Starfire to follow. And now Batman.

Dan Mora is well known for his cover work for DC, Marvel and Boom as well as drawing comics such as Hexed, Klaus and is also the artist and co-creator for Once & Future written by Kieron Gillen and published at Boom Studios. What will this new gig mean for that series? Its conclusion or a replacement artist?

It does seem to be the pattern that creators – especially writers – who worked on the Future State versions of comics are getting to relaunch them in the present day in March. Which also ties into the idea that 5G was originally meant to be an ongoing thing rather than the two-month editorial fill-in it became, as the creators are largely (so far) staying on the books, as with Swamp Thing #1, The Suicide Squad #1, Teen Titans Academy #1, Green Lantern #1 and Justice League Dark #1.

