Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: fantastic four, sdcc

Marvel at SDCC With X-Men, Fantastic Four, And Thunderbolts Ice Cream

Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con With X-Men, Ultimate and Fantastic Four... and some Thunderbolts ice cream for that San Diego sun

Article Summary Marvel ignites San Diego Comic-Con with X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Ultimate Universe panels and news.

Exclusive giveaway comics, behind-the-scenes reveals, and creative insights highlight Marvel’s SDCC panels.

Special cosplay events at Booth #2329 feature Fantastic Four and Marvel 616 fan gatherings.

Celebrate Thunderbolts with free ice cream, swag, and photo ops from the Treatz Truck all weekend.

Marvel Comics returns to San Diego Comic-Con today, and there is a lot of Fantastic Four around the place, with two booths #2329 and #2519 that travel from the centre of New York City, out to Yancy Street, based on Jack Kirby's birthplace, which was renamed (for a day) earlier this month. New signups to Marvl Unlimited get access to buy an exclusive H.E.R.B.I.E. pin. Here are the panels and the cosplay being planned…

Thursday, July 24

1:45PM – 2:45PM PT in Room 6A: MARVEL COMICS: X-Men

The next big X-Universe saga, Age of Revelation, is coming—and mutantkind is not ready! The X-Men have risen from the ashes, but what is the disastrous threat that lies in their future? Find out as Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Conductor of X Tom Brevoort, and a lineup of uncanny talent including David Marquez and Ryan North shed light on the calamitous new epic with first-looks, reveals, insight on the titles leading into the event, and more! Plus—attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

The next big X-Universe saga, Age of Revelation, is coming—and mutantkind is not ready! The X-Men have risen from the ashes, but what is the disastrous threat that lies in their future? Find out as Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Conductor of X Tom Brevoort, and a lineup of uncanny talent including David Marquez and Ryan North shed light on the calamitous new epic with first-looks, reveals, insight on the titles leading into the event, and more! Plus—attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book! 4:45PM – 5:45PM PT in Room 6BCF: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Deep Dive – A Nostalgia Driven Approach to your Favorite Characters!

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion crashes onto store shelves this holiday season 2025 — a galaxy-shattering, retro-inspired beat 'em up that channels the spirit of your favorite '90s arcade classics. Get ready to go behind the scenes of this cosmic brawler with an exclusive look at:

The game's origin story and its many inspirations

Never-before-seen footage and concept art from character development

Meet the iconic voices bringing this larger-than-life cast to reality

An exclusive look at the next TWO playable characters!

…and a few epic surprises we're keeping under wraps (for now)

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion crashes onto store shelves this holiday season 2025 — a galaxy-shattering, retro-inspired beat 'em up that channels the spirit of your favorite '90s arcade classics. Get ready to go behind the scenes of this cosmic brawler with an exclusive look at: The game's origin story and its many inspirations Never-before-seen footage and concept art from character development Meet the iconic voices bringing this larger-than-life cast to reality An exclusive look at the next TWO playable characters! …and a few epic surprises we're keeping under wraps (for now) Friday, July 25

10:15AM – 11:15AM PT in Room 6BCF: Marvel Rivals: Hero Creation from Concept to Showcase

The Marvel Rivals panel provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Hero Creation process, guiding you from concept to showcase. Join insights from the talented NetEase Games creative team, including Dino Ma (art director), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist) , Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), and Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist) , alongside the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). Together, they will explore the concepts of Marvel Rivals heroes design and delve into the exciting new content from Season 3 and more.

The Marvel Rivals panel provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Hero Creation process, guiding you from concept to showcase. Join insights from the talented NetEase Games creative team, including Dino Ma (art director), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist) , Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), and Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist) , alongside the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). Together, they will explore the concepts of Marvel Rivals heroes design and delve into the exciting new content from Season 3 and more. 2:15PM – 3:15PM PT in Room 6A: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and extra special guests for a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects! If you have a love of Marvel Comics, this is the panel you do not want to miss! And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and extra special guests for a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects! If you have a love of Marvel Comics, this is the panel you do not want to miss! And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway. 3:30PM – 4:30PM PT in Room 6A: MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

This is it: the biggest comic panel of the weekend! Join Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, Ultimate Editor Wil Moss, and a lineup of superstar creators including Jonathan Hickman (Imperial), Ryan North (One World Under Doom), Stephanie Phillips (Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk) as they give fans a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe—including announcements for upcoming series and storylines that will have the whole industry talking! Plus, you'll want to hang around for the special giveaway comic at the end of the show!

This is it: the biggest comic panel of the weekend! Join Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, Ultimate Editor Wil Moss, and a lineup of superstar creators including Jonathan Hickman (Imperial), Ryan North (One World Under Doom), Stephanie Phillips (Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk) as they give fans a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe—including announcements for upcoming series and storylines that will have the whole industry talking! Plus, you'll want to hang around for the special giveaway comic at the end of the show! Saturday, July 26

12:00PM – 1:00PM PT in Room 7AB: Marvel SNAP: The Art of Marvel SNAP

Jomaro Kindred (art director, Second Dinner), Jeremy Cranford (art outsource manager), Thomas Brillante (art outsource supervisor), Adi Granov (artist), and Brett Bean (artist) go behind the scenes of the creative process behind the award-winning game Marvel SNAP. From early concepts to final illustrations, the team will showcase how thousands of cards are brought to life and share an exclusive first look at what's next.

Jomaro Kindred (art director, Second Dinner), Jeremy Cranford (art outsource manager), Thomas Brillante (art outsource supervisor), Adi Granov (artist), and Brett Bean (artist) go behind the scenes of the creative process behind the award-winning game Marvel SNAP. From early concepts to final illustrations, the team will showcase how thousands of cards are brought to life and share an exclusive first look at what's next. 1:45PM – 2:45PM PT in Room 6A: MARVEL COMICS: Ultimate Universe

Marvel's growing Ultimate Universe continues to captivate longtime fans and new readers alike! Learn why as Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Ultimate Editor Wil Moss and some of the line's hit creators including Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man), Deniz Camp (Ultimates), and Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) discuss the imprint's success while revealing the bold and unpredictable storytelling still on the horizon. The countdown to the Maker's return is on, as the moment readers have been anticipating since the start prepares to send the universe and characters they've grown to love into a frenzy! Make sure to stick around until the end of the discussion to score an exclusive giveaway comic book.

Marvel's growing Ultimate Universe continues to captivate longtime fans and new readers alike! Learn why as Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Ultimate Editor Wil Moss and some of the line's hit creators including Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man), Deniz Camp (Ultimates), and Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) discuss the imprint's success while revealing the bold and unpredictable storytelling still on the horizon. The countdown to the Maker's return is on, as the moment readers have been anticipating since the start prepares to send the universe and characters they've grown to love into a frenzy! Make sure to stick around until the end of the discussion to score an exclusive giveaway comic book. 3:00PM – 4:00PM PT in Room 6A: MARVEL: Comics to Screen

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen as Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, writer Jonathan Hickman, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, executive producer Grant Curtis, and other very special guests explore Marvel's First Family's journey from the comic page to the big screen—just as The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands in theaters! And that's not all – Fans who stick around till the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Cosplay Events (Booth #2329)

Thursday, July 24

Fantastic Four*

Event Start: 2:00PM PT

Sign-Up Starts: 1:40PM PT

Event Start: 2:00PM PT Sign-Up Starts: 1:40PM PT Friday, July 25

Marvel 616 (all Marvel cosplay is welcome)*

Event Start: 1:00PM PT

Sign-Up Starts: 12:40PM PT

Oh and there's ice cream outside as well from tomorrow…

"To celebrate Thunderbolts, the Marvel Studios film featuring Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, and more of the MCU's most morally questionable crew hitting digital on July 1 (and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29), the Treatz Truck will park in San Diego for a four-day SDCC takeover, from Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27. Fans can expect free ice cream, exclusive swag, and photo ops that tease what happens when a bunch of misfits are given a second chance… and a frosty dessert. You'll find them behind the Omni hotel (directly across from the Convention Center, along the MLK Walkway), and here's a look at the menu:"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!