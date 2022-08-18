Marvel Comics Launches Sabretoorh & The Exiles #1 In November

At the beginning of July, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics would be publishing a much-teased and anticipated Sabretooth & The Exiles comic book spinning out of the then-current Sabretooth series by Victor LaValle, Leonard Kirk and Rain Beredo. They are Box, Oya, Melter, Nekra and Third Eye.

The series saw other people, also condemned to the Pit for their crimes against Krakoa, meeting up telepathically in a hell created by Sabretooth and his many personalities. Since then they have been planning their escape, manifesting themselves on the island of Krakoa using their combined gifts. Previous Exiles comic books from Marvel have focused on characters from other parallel dimensions banding together, this iteration of the team is made up of those who have been exiled from the mutant island of Krakoa and home for mutantkind on Earth.

And now in Marvel's November 2022 solicits and solicitations, the new series is official… and Victor Lavalle and Leonard Kirk returning to the series, now expanded beyond the titular psychopath.

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #1 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA • Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

SABRETOOTH TAKES HIS DESTINY INTO HIS OWN CLAWED HANDS!

The powers that be condemned SABRETOOTH to the pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he's free — and ready to show the world you can't keep Victor Creed down — even as the EXILES from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! A new chapter in the fan-favorite saga begins in brutal fashion, but when DR. BARRINGTON gets her hooks in Creed, he'll be lucky to survive the first issue! Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk return for this unforgettable installment in the chronicles of one of Marveldom's most vicious mutants!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99