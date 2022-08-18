Marvel Comics Launches Sabretoorh & The Exiles #1 In November
At the beginning of July, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics would be publishing a much-teased and anticipated Sabretooth & The Exiles comic book spinning out of the then-current Sabretooth series by Victor LaValle, Leonard Kirk and Rain Beredo. They are Box, Oya, Melter, Nekra and Third Eye.
And now in Marvel's November 2022 solicits and solicitations, the new series is official… and Victor Lavalle and Leonard Kirk returning to the series, now expanded beyond the titular psychopath.
SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #1 (OF 5)
VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA • Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF
SABRETOOTH TAKES HIS DESTINY INTO HIS OWN CLAWED HANDS!
The powers that be condemned SABRETOOTH to the pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he's free — and ready to show the world you can't keep Victor Creed down — even as the EXILES from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! A new chapter in the fan-favorite saga begins in brutal fashion, but when DR. BARRINGTON gets her hooks in Creed, he'll be lucky to survive the first issue! Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk return for this unforgettable installment in the chronicles of one of Marveldom's most vicious mutants!
48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99