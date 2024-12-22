Marvel In 2025 Asks What Became Of Emily Bright?

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Emily Bright, Marvel In 2025

Emily Bright of Marvel's Strange Academy was born with the ability to manipulate magic. When her closest friend, Doyle Dormammu, one of Emily's closest friends, was killed, the use of her power in defence proved too much for her, and she fainted. she was healed by Hoggoth as part of a deal with Strange and tried to travel to the Dark Dimension to ask Dormamummu for help before bringing Doyle back to life all by herself. Doyle Doyle offered a bit of himself to forge the Ring of Dread, meant to neutralize the remaining dark energies Emily had invoked. But Doyle had witnessed a future where they were brutal enemies. This all led to Dormammu attacking the Strange Academy. Doyle absorbed the Dark Magic from Emily, freeing her from Dormammu's influence but also sending her away… somewhere. And that was that she hadn't been seen since.

Bleeding Cool gets the word about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide comic book. And we may have a few articles as a result. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather a few of them up We've already mentioned the upcoming Dormammu Invasion Of Earth, now Marvel will seek to answer "What Became Of Emily Bright?"

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

