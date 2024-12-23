Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, spider-man

Marvel In 2025: Where Is Spider-Man? And Beware The Spider-W.... Bleeding Cool looks at the possibilities out there.

Article Summary Marvel plans a new Amazing Spider-Man series in 2025, sparking intrigue with "Where Is Spider-Man?"

The cryptic "Beware The Spider-W...." teases a new Spider-Woman storyline or another surprise.

Speculation arises around Peter Parker and Miles Morales being absent or missing in action.

Timeslide #1 will explore the Marvel Universe's 2025 fate, launching with Bishop and Cable's adventure.

The Eight Deaths of Spider-Man are upon us right now, but we are getting a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April from Marvel Comics. Well that's all right then. At which point, in order for a successful launch, Spider-Man will be everywhere. So why is Marvel asking, "Where Is Spider-Man?" Bleeding Cool has been getting the word about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide comic book looking to the future. We are likely to have quite a few articles breaking them down as a result and a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up for your browsing convenience. But as well as suggesting that Peter Parker or Miles Morales will be missing in action, absent without leave, disparu, they also give a cut-off tease, asking, " And Beware The Spider-W…." Spider-Woman? Spider-Web? Spider-Wolf? Spider-What?

The original title of the Marvel Comics Spider-Woman comic from the seventies with Jessica Drew, was Beware The Spider-Woman. So a new Spider-Woman comic with that title might be an easy bet. But then, why cut it off in the tease? Timeslide #1 by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli is published by Marvel Comics on Thursday.

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

