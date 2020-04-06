Marvel In Disguise and Batman's Fingers, Daily LITG, April 6th 2020

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Batman was co-created by Bill Finger. But it's Batman's fingers that are currently up for discussion. Well., The Batman Who Laughs anyway. As well as a certain misprinted Marvel and/or DC comic book that is racing up the eBay charts. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel in Disguise, Batman's Fingers and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

The Batman Who Laughs from Batman/Superman
Comics News & Events Happening Today

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

  • Will Lund, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con
  • Comics journalist Brett Schenker
  • Mark Askwith, writer on The Prisoner, Justice League, Batman
  • Jorge Molina, artist on Spider-Geddon, A-Force, Avengers Assemble
  • Comics journalist David S. Serchay

