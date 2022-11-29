Marvel Launches a Hallows' Eve Series in March 2023

Back in July, Bleeding Cool scooped the news about All Hallow's Eve, a new character debuting in the then-upcoming Dark Web Spider-Man/X-Men crossover, in the fashion of the Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, asking if she was friend or foe?

Later revealed to be leading a new Hallows Eve miniseries, after the character was introduced in Dark Web, written by Erica Schulz with art by Michael Dowling. And all books leading into Marvel's summer Spider-Man event, The Summer Of Symbiotes.

Then in last week's Amazing Spider-Man #14, we learnt that the character was to be Ben Reilly's partner Janine.Once known as Elizabeth Tyne, she killed her abusive father, fled and changed her name to Janine Godbe, before meeting Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker. She was forced to leave Reilly by Kaine, to keep himself, later confessing to murder. She was sprung by the Beyond Corporation to help work with Beyond's sponsorship of Ben Reilly as a Spider-Man again. When Ben rebelled, so did she, on the run again, living in squalor, while Ben Reilly renamed himself Chasm, and Janine… supported him and his desire for revenge. But is that enough?

And how many other names has she gone by? What crimes might they have hidden? Well now, as expected, ahe has a brand new identity all of her own.

Now after her sold-out first appearance, she is to get a solo mini-series from the same creators of her one-shot, Erica Schulzand Michael Dowling

Hallows' Eve's first appearance, which also served as a prelude to the upcoming Spider-Man/X-Men epic DARK WEB, revealed that this devious new baddie is none other than Janine Godbe, the loyal longtime girlfriend of Ben Reilly. Her transformation was a gift from Madelyne Pryor and together, they'll unleash a special brand of chaos in the months ahead! But DARK WEB is only the start of Hallows' Eve's saga as the character headlines her own limited series in March. Announced last month at New York Comic Con, the five-issue series will be written by Erica Schultz, who made her Marvel Comics debut in Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #3 and is writing the upcoming X-23: Deadly Regenesis series, and drawn by Michael Dowling, known for his acclaimed work on titles like Black Cat and Jane Foster & the Might Thor. The upcoming story will keep fans guessing as it explores the exciting and unpredictable potential of Hallows' Eve's powers. The secrets behind her mystical masks and the dangerous abilities they grant her are unlike any the Marvel Universe has ever witnessed and power on this level will attract all kinds of unwanted attention… Janine Godbe's world has been blown up several times in her life, but after the events of DARK WEB, she's in control of her future for the first time in years. With a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder, Janine's crime spree as Hallows' Eve puts her on the run from the police, but there's someone else after her too… someone seeking to take her newfound power for themselves! "Having the opportunity to pen a character's first solo miniseries is incredibly exciting and incredibly nerve racking!" Schultz said. "Despite Janine having been created in the 90s, this is the first time we'll see her on her own for more than just a few pages. I really hope fans enjoy a deeper look into Janine and what makes her tick."

Hallows' Eve #1 will be published in March 2023.

HALLOWS' EVE #1 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art and Cover by MICHAEL DOWLING

On Sale 3/1