Marvel Reprints Amazing Spider-Man #49/#850 Blank Variant For Free

Over the last decade, comic book companies have gotten more and more comfortable with publishing blank variant covers, where the cover is of a more "absorbent" stock ideal for sketching on, so that people can commission comic book artists to draw their very own bespoke cover. Apparently drawing on the front of an actual comic book has greater cache than using a backing board, and for some can make the sketch even more special. Hence why people keep buying them and publishers keep publishing them, even at a time when Artists' Alley is just a memory.

But it seems that with Amazing Spider-Man #49 – or #850, depending how you count, there might have been a slight problem and the blank cover was published n just standard, normal thin-paper cover stock. Anyone trying to sketch on it would slip off or poke right through. As the actress said to the bishop.

So Marvel has decided to reprint the whole blank variant line of the $9.99 comic book and send it, free, as replacements to comic stores who ordered it. So if you want your replacement copy, why not ask your local comic book store? They'll be getting their reprinted replacement copies soon.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 BLANK VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200624

(W) Nick Spencer, More (A) Ryan Ottley, More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark and we're celebrating Spider-Style!

• As if things weren't bad enough for Spider-Man with Sin-Eater's reign of terror reaching riot level… THE GREEN GOBLIN IS BACK!

• Spidey has been through a lot, but even the worst things that have ever happened to Spider-Man have just been a prelude for what happens here, with an epic main story by a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators.

• As if that wasn't enough, this issue also boasts a collection of prestige short stories by Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo

& Saladin Ahmed! Rated T+ In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $9.99