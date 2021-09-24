Marvel To Give Away Free Avengers #750 Sketchbooks To Comic Shops

Bleeding Cool just looked at the upcoming Avengers #750 and Avengers Forever #1 and the way they may be reflecting the current What If…? TV series on Disney+. Well, Marvel Comics does want to have an impact when the comics hit, and right now has told retailers signed up to Penguin Random House for distribution that they will get getting bundles of Avengers #750 sketchbooks before the comic is published, previewing the issue to come. There seems to be no sign that retailers who have stuck with Diamond despite the even lower discount levels, will be getting any of these. Retailers can order additional bundles for $10 from PRH however.

AVENGERS 750 SKETCHBOOK [BUNDLES OF 25]

UPC: 75960628479502811

FOC: Oct 4, 2021

Retailers will receive free copies of this item, and can order additional bundles for $10.00 on .Biz while supplies last.

Go behind the scenes of AVENGERS #50 (LGY #750) to prepare for the super-size super-heroic extravaganza! With exclusive glimpses at the works of superstar Avengers #50 artists (Aaron Kuder, Carlos Pacheco, Ed McGuinness, Javier Garron, Steve McNiven), an interview with top Avengers scribe Jason Aaron, a detailed look at the Avengers' new arch-foes The Interdimensional Masters of Evil, and much more, this is one comic sampler readers will not want to miss!

And here is what we can expect from Avengers #750…

AVENGERS #50

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210830

(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More (CA) Ed McGuinness

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $9.99