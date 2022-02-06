Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 Review: Enjoyable

As Peter Parker plays an unexpected dude in distress, his ex and his girlfriend are forced to team up on an improbable chain quest under the watch of a ruthless adversary. Along the way, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 shows layers for both characters that are enjoyable, unexpected, and fresh.

Spider-Man is in a coma, and he's had a model and actress Mary Jane Watson (i.e., "his girlfriend") and professional thief Felicia Hardy (i.e. "his ex," doing business as the Black Cat) both regularly posted up at his bedside. As Raymond Reddington said on The Blacklist, patterns can prove fatal. They draw the attention of the desperate Parker Robbins, more commonly known as The Hood, bereft of the reason for his professional sobriquet. A pistol and Parker's infirm state lets him know Hardy cares, so he gives the Black Cat less than eight hours, until the sun rises, to get his hooded cape back from wherever it is. That kicks off an unlikely buddy heist story along the lines of Double Take.

Jed MacKay has done some great work in building the legend of the Black Cat over the last few years, and this issue carries through the fruits of those labors in a Felicia Hardy that's quick to improvise but just as considerate and calculating. Likewise, his writing of Mary Jane is fierce and focused, just as quick to improvise as well. The two of them make a mercurial but effective duo. The artwork from C.F. Villa, Erick Arciniega, and Travis Lanham is never exploitative or needlessly cheesecakey but action-packed and fun as the two of them montage, wheedle, outwit and sometimes pummel their way through New York's super-powered criminal underworld. The ending is a very unexpected twist but wholly fitting for the story with a hilarious bit about a dream and a perfect denouement between the two women at sunrise.

While this bills itself as a "Beyond" book, with the exception of Peter's coma, this could have happened almost any time and been carried on the charm of its two leads. Their tension makes up for a more present antagonist, and Robbins does just enough to make his presence the proper motivation. It's also interesting that the solicitations for this book originally had it being written by Saladin Ahmed with a wildly different plot. Oh well. Regardless, this self-contained issue is a masterpiece of plotting and characterization that's fun for almost everybody … except Shocker and Parker Robbins. RATING: BUY.

Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1

By Jed MacKay, C.F Villa

Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is MARY JANE WATSON?! Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?! But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem.

Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 It’s seven hours to sunrise, and two women who love Peter Parker have to do the nearly impossible … and do it with style. Credits Editors Akira Yoshida, Nick Lowe, Lindsey Cohick, Kaeden McGahey