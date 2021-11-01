Masters Of The Universe Star Comics #1 At Heritage Auctions

Masters of the Universe comics blew up in the last year, and while the DC Comics output gets a bunch of the attention, I always enjoyed the Star Comics ones from Marvel over those. Not sure why, but they always felt more entertaining to me. It blew my mind when I read it as a kid that both Skeletor and Hordak could be in the same comic, and I must have read this about 400 times. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a graded 9.8 copy of the book, a really gorgeous one. What's crazy is that it is already at $480 right now. Check it out below.

Masters Of The Universe Comics Are Better Than The Cartoons

"Masters of the Universe #1 (Marvel, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Featuring He-Man and Skeletor. Ron Wilson art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $45. CGC census 10/21: 393 in 9.8, none higher. Comic book based on the popular animated series. In this issue, Skeletor is up to no good and a great evil is about to fall upon all Eternia. He-Man tries to prevent it from happening but Orko accidentally causes the evil to be unleashed and then everyone has to face "The Coming of Hordak." Script by Mike Carlin and art by Ron Wilson & Dennis Janke."

393 copies in a 9.8 and still commanding that high a price? I am willing to bet that a lot of those submissions were in the last year or so. Nevertheless, a 9.8 Masters of the Universe comic is always something you should want to add to your collection, so go here for more info and to place a bid. While there, go ahead and take a look at all of the other books taking bids today. There is something for every budget, including some really cool bundles of comics with keys in them.