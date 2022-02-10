MCM, LFCC, Bristol, The Lakes & Thought Bubble Comic Cons In 2022

Britain has a number of notable comic conventions running through the year. Here are the details of some of the more notable, as released in the last few weeks. And it seems that Sean Phillips is doing the official artwork for most of them.

MCM Comic Con London 2022 has opened its tickets for its Spring show, the 27th to the 29th of May. MCM London, owned by Reed POP, is the largest comic convention in the UK, though as a multi-media show, comics make up only a fraction of its content. It is also the most attended by cosplayers in the country.

Weekend – £67

Friday Priority – £25 10am – 6pm

Saturday Priority – £30 9am – 7pm

Sunday Priority – £27.50 10am – 5pm

Friday General – £17.50 12pm – 6pm

Saturday General – £20.00 11am – 7pm

Sunday General – £18.50 12pm – 5pm

Kids under ten, free

Order by 1st of April to have tickets sent by post.

London Film And Comic Con, Olympia, London 8th-10th of July. A multi-media show from Showmasters, there are no comics creator guests yet announced, but the Comics Zone being run by Tim Pilcher should attract many big name from the UK and the US.

Tripwire Presents Bristol Comic Con, Doubletree at Hilton in Bristol, 3rd to the 4th of September, a new comic convention taking place at the Doubletree at Hilton in Redcliffe in Bristol, on Saturday, the 3rd of September and Sunday the 4th, 10am to 6pm both days. Organised by Joel Meadows, it will take over from the previous Bristol Comic Con, which replaced the Bristol-based National Comic Con from Kev Sutherland, which replaced the UKCACs in the British convention calendar – where I first met Joel. There is a lineage to these things. Guests Confirmed: Howard Chaykin, Brian Stelfreeze, Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Elena Casagrande, Sean Phillips, Jock, Jorge Fornes, Carlos Pacheco, Martin Simmonds, Rob Williams, Laurence Campbell, Cavan Scott, Lysa Hawkins

Saturday £18.50

Sunday £16.50

Early Bird Weekend £22.50

VIP £55

Student Saturday £12.50

Student Sunday price: £10

Family Ticket Saturday £40

Family Ticket Sunday £40

Family Ticket Weekend £50

The Lakes International Comic Art Festival, to be held Bowness-on-Windermere from the 14th to the 16th of October, has announced guests including Jaime Hernandez, Michael Lark, Bill Morrison, Rebecca Ollerton, Mike Perkins, Posy Simmonds, Greg Rucka, Katie Skelly, Ram V, and Haitham and Mohamed Raafat El-seht.

Thought Bubble, Harrogate Convention Centre, 12th-13th November.. The largest comic-focused convention in the UK, it runs a week of activities beforehand across Yorkshire (and usually a couple in London as well) and hold a mid-show party on the Saturday night, with DJs usually including Kieron Gillen and Al Ewing. The first wave of announced guests, Gail Simone, G. Willow Wilson, Christian Ward, Magdalene Visaggio, Rafael Albuquerque and David Aja.

Weekend £29

Cosplay weekend £27

Saturday Only £18

Cosplay Saturday Only £16

Sunday Only£18

Cosplay Sunday Only £15

Under 12s and Over 65s, free

MCM Birmingham, NEC Birmingham, 12th to the 13th of November, Multi-media comic con run by Reed POP. Clashes with Thought Bubble, no competition.