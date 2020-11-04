Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers Comics Spoilers For 2021

Amazon has listed solicitations for the second arcs of the new Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers including issues #5 to #8 of both series – even though it has only been solicited up to issue #3 to comic book stores. What does that mean? It means spoilers of course… potentially.

Mighty Morphin Vol. 2 Paperback – August 17, 2021

by Ryan Parrott (Author), Marco Renna (Illustrator)

After the New Green Ranger's shocking decision, everything has changed for the Mighty Morphin team – and no one is safe! WHO IS THE NEW GREEN RANGER? After the New Green Ranger's shocking decision, everything has changed for the Mighty Morphin team! Still reeling from this discovery of the Green Ranger's true identity, the Mighty Morphin team must face a new threat with a secret connection to Zordon's past…and the potential to destroy all their futures! Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna continue the UNLIMITED POWER era with the next shocking chapter of the story no one expected! Collects Mighty Morphin #5-8.

Power Rangers Vol. 2 Paperback – August 24, 2021

by Ryan Parrott (Author), Francesco Mortarino (Illustrator)

In order to save the universe, the new Power Rangers team must once again turn to their greatest enemy – Lord Drakkon – but after their shocking discovery, they need him more than ever! LORD DRAKKON – FRIEND OR FOE? In order to save the universe, the new Power Rangers team must once again turn to their greatest enemy – Lord Drakkon – but after their shocking discovery, they need him more than ever. But a new enemy is rising, one tied to the secret history of the Power Rangers, and it will take every member of this new team to defeat them. But is Lord Drakkon ready to betray the New Power Rangers or is he truly on a path to redemption? Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Firefly: Bad Company) continue the UNLIMITED POWER era, as the Power Rangers continue their new mission…and Drakkon takes the next step towards his secret goal. Collects Power Rangers #5-8.