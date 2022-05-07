My Free Comic Book Day Haul In London: Part One

I've just been round the three easiest participating comic book stores to get to in Central London for Free Comic Book Day, Forbidden Planet on Shaftesbury Avenue, Gosh Comics in Soho's Berwick Street, and Mega-City Comics in Inverness Street in Camden. All three were packed, though masks were commonly worn. Look, I did a TikTok.

Forbidden Planet had staff handing out bags at the entrance, sometimes just to people walking past the store, and there was a large continuous line outside the shop. Inside, every cash desk was being manned and this was potentially down to a large cache of comics being dropped in the basement and being sold at cheap-as-ships prices, I saw people taking longboxes worth of Batman and BRZRKR.

Gosh Comics was equally full, though they had managed to get everyone in. They were giving away bags of kids comics to every kid, while a bag of comics to adults with every purchase. While the Kieron Gillen signing had to be cancelled as he has COVID-19, it was as ever a joy to see the kids around the table being tutored by some of the leading cartooning figures in the country, blissfully ignorant of their status. I felt sad as my kids are just too old for that now…

Mega-City Comics in Camden was also busy, selling lots of pound comics in the back, knocked down Omnibus prices that if I could have carried any, I would have, and Image Comics first volume trade paperbacks at 1/3 off, a great way to get people to come back.

As for the comics – I think the Doctor Who one will be quite newsworthy among the Doctor Who community as it writes new canon, the Marvel and DC comics are as flashy and exciting as ever, and I'm loving The Earth as a narrator, the first chapter of Clementine, the Walking Dead comic hMy Free Comic Book Day Haul In London: Part Oneas me invested already, and as a package that book packs the greatest heft for Free Comic Book Day with all the new Skybound graphic novels in the back. Hollow is beautiful, Barbaric is gross, Carriers is going to get me reading Beorn, Turtles is a very clever homage, and, look, I've still got lots more to read, right? Right. There may be a part two, I will wander back past FP and Gosh, but then again, this may be all you get,