'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers

Today's Dark Crisis #0 for Free Comic Book Day follows the Death of The Justice League and leads into Dark Crisis. Written by Josh Williamson and drawn by Jim Cheung, we get a tour of the Halls Of Justice and a new history lesson, that harkens back to the very first appearance of the Justice League Of America in comics.

Taken straight from the Brave And The Bold #28 from 1960.

Something once removed from continuity now, returned, though with a little blurring as to whether this was their first, and whenever their first was. The New 52 made a very definitive "first" appearance of the Justice League, but in this DC Timeline, it is now only the final version shown. With Jim Lee collars and everything.

But now they are dead, killed by Pariah trying to defeat The Great Darkness from entering our world.

But no one believes this will last long of course, not even the visiting kids.

Keep it together lady! These are kids here! So, obviously stuff goes down. Thankfully Wally West is still with us, even if the Flashes have their own Dark Crisis mission. But he's much better placed to ask such questions…

Time for a line-up.

I mean, we did try to answer that, Wally West. And of course, this may just be the first stab at a Justice League for Dark Crisis and The Road To Dark Crisis. But it's a start, is it not? This is what we reckon… let's have an extra spoiler warning, just in case.

There we go. Okay, let's get the red pen out…

Witness the rise and fall of the Justice League! The event years in the making is here with Dark Crisis! The Justice League is comics' greatest super-team—made up of DC Comics' legendary heroes, they have saved the world countless times. No crisis was too much for them to handle…until now! The Justice League has been defeated by the Great Darkness and its army of DC's most dangerous enemies—now a new generation of heroes must rise to protect not only the Multiverse…but also the legacy of the DCU! A prelude to DC Comics' biggest story of 2022! Includes a preview and art from Dark Crisis #1 coming, in June! Don't miss out on this Free Comic Book Day special featuring the blockbuster talents of Joshua Williamson, Jim Cheung, and Daniel Sampere! For free!