X-Men, Eternals, Spider-Man, Avengers & Venom Marvel FCBD Spoilers

Marvel Comics' Dark Web Is X-Men Inferno Meets Spider-Man Clone Saga

We mentioned earlier today how a Marvel Comics trademarking for "Dark Web" in February led us to predict a series with this title. And that the Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Venom would reveal all. Well, we have even more to reveal now. Because the image we saw before has Ben Reilly in his Chasm identity.

And Madelyne Pryor as the Gobin Queen. Not the Queen Goblin. Both clones together, that can't be a coincidence. Ben Reilly is the cloned Spider-Man from the seventies. who was shown to be still alive , with an intent to take over from Peter Parker, in the Clone Saga from the nineties. While Madelyne Pryor's identity as a cloned Jean Grey created by Mister Sinister was revealed and came to light as part of the eighties' event Inferno.

Not the recent revival of that name from Jonathan Hickman but the original cross-company event, that saw New York possessed by hell, with scenes like this.

With possessed mailboxes getting rather possessive themselves, with those who wanted to use them, courtesy of Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri.

And it's a scene that is revisited in the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day out on the 7th of May, by Zeb Wells and John Romita.

With Spider-Man on hand rather than Wolverine and Havok. Although folks were grateful to the mutants back then, they are less forgiving to Spider-Man now. After all, there was something he did, which we do not get know what. You can check out some other upcoming Spider-Man gossip here.

And who has been setting up this Inferno reprise? Well, as previously teased…

It's the new unholy team-up of Ben Reilly in his new Chasm look, and Madelyne Pryor, as a new look Goblin Queen. So how long before we have Queen Goblin Vs Goblin Queen as part of this new Dark Web event?

Venom To Be A Magical Being In The Marvel Universe?

Well, consider this a tease of a tease. And it looks like a reappraisal of what Eddie Brock and Venom are, in the wider scale of things.

Eddie Brock The Magician – how literally you want to take that will be up to you of course. But brather than the Doctor Strange approach, this appears a more philosophical state of being.

The Qlippoth? Someone's been playing Pathfinder. Unless it's the husks, shells or "peels" of people, as the representation of evil or impure spiritual forces in Jewish mysticism, depending on your spelling. Which might describe a symbiote rather well? But if all this mysticism is making you wonder what on earth is going on with Venom these days…

Classic Venom is back, with a special gift for Dylan Brock.

We have a pointy head symbiote everyone! A pointy head symbiote!

Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

The upcoming Judgment Day event from Marvel Comics puts Eternal against X-Men against Avenger for… reasons. Mutants have been declared Deviants, and we know what Eternals do with Deviants.

But the Free Comic Book Day looks at why that changed and why the Eternals have no choice to do what they do. And never did.

Eternals were born that way. Created by the Eternals to remove the demonic Deviants from their influence on Earth. That's how Jack Kirby created it though the justification has been morally compromised over the years from a variety of creators and most notably the recent Marvel Studios movie. They see what is Deviancy and they exterminate it. And have done for millions of years. Including during the time of the Avengers 1,000,000 BC when Odin led the team.

Poor telepathic monkeys of a million years ago. Declared Deviants by the Eternals and then wiped out. That's genocide. And all because they were developing the same kind of Uni-Mind that the Eternals enjoy.

Of course humanity has evolved through that time with many deviancies. What makes a deviant and what does not? Given the many mutants on the Marvel Earth, why have they not been declared Deviant before now?

It's the grand Krakoan experiment, that has given mutants the gift of resurrection. Effective immortality, as long as Krakoa exists, the Cerebro network works and The Five are able to keep things going. And everyone gets to keep seeing Cyclops naked. But just as the Eternals are immortal, the mutants cannot be allowed to be.

And so if that is defined as Deviation by the Eternals, their genetic imperatives will be to wipe out mutants. They will have no choice. Or will they? This is AXE: Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, and an FCBD teaser drawn by Dustin Weaver.

What Moira Mactaggert Did Next (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

We've already seen how Spider-Man and X-Men lore will be mixing for Dark Web, the new Marvel Comics event being teased in this year's Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom. Spoilers here.

But it is not the only one. In the Avengers/X-Men Free Comic Book Day title, we see a series of events narrated by Moira Mactaggert, the instigator of the island of Krakoa, who has now in Inferno been made a non-mutant, who died, and resurrected herself in a techno-organic form, turning against her former kind.

She left a backup of herself using the same robotic intelligence technology that had infected her, to do the jo. And her mission to ally with Orchis and defeat the mutant nation began in X-Men #10.

Well, in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, launching the Avengers Vs X-Men Vs Eternals event, that sees the Eternals set to wipe out all mutants as Deviants, it seems that Moira Mactaggert may be doing that by herself.

Revisiting old Avengers Vs X-Men battles, and seeing how they could have played out a little more permanently. She has seen and lived ten separate timelines of course, stretching in at least one case, a thousand years into the future.

With the death of Avengers at the hands of an X-Men… and vice versa.

But in her new state, she sees people as footnotes now, as playthings, pawns to be moved, including someone rather close to Spider-Man.

Mary Jane Watson – who may be on the outs with Peter Parker now (check out previous Spider-Man gossip here) but her links to Tony Stark and being a former supermodel and actress, gets her an invite to the Hellfire Gala, the big party being held on Krakoa for a second year.

How literal will we be taking the "wearing you"? Just a lookalike or a skinjob? Find out in the Hellfire Gala to come…

All-Out Avengers Begins Its Journey On Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

The Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Venom comic book for 2022 contains a special third story as well, kicking off the new comic book series All-Out Avengers. In the spirit of Non-Stop Spider-Man, the comic book is meant to kick off mid-adventure, with no lead-up, just a kinetic burst that is carried out through the comic book.

Which is how it happens in this comic, by Derek Landy and Greg Land. Who totally weren't chosen so they could be Land & Landy on the credits.

And just as the writers on the Venom story could have been playing Planewalker, Land & Landy could have been playing Dragon Story, considering the use of the "Revenant Stone". But if you were wondering what on earth was going on here…

…you are not alone. Could Ulik the Asgardian Troll of Nornheim (they don't even have time to name him in this comic) be channeling the perspective of the mixed up reader of this comic? That would be rather meta-textual… ! And all coming for Free Comic Book Day on the 7th of May, 2022. Catch up with any and all of our FCBD spoilers with this handy tag.

Bloodline, Daughter Of Blade First Appearance On Free Comic Book Day

This is a comic book seven years in the making, with numerous false starts, concepts and creative teams. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2015, Bleeding Cool first reported on a new Blade comic book from Marvel Comics by Tim Seeley and Logan Faerber. We got more details, that this would be Fallon Grey, a 16-year-old girl from rural Oregon, facing a threat she doesn't understand and meeting her father Eric Brooks, the classic vampire hunting day-walking Blade.

It was meant to have been published in the autumn of 2015. Well… it wasn't, it was pulled off the schedule. Bleeding Cool suggested that the delay may play into whatever was being planned for a new Blade movie or TV show. also starring that character. Lots more people followed that one up, that the comic would have to fit in with these plans – or at least, not contradict them too much. But it never happened, though Logan Faerber did post a few designs from the series.

At one point, it was announced in 2016 at C2E2 that Afua Richardson would be drawing the comic instead. But that never happened either. And now? In 2022? A new creative team, a new title. a new character, we have Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade.

Instead, she is Brielle, also known as Bloodline, daughter of Blade, by Danny Lore and Karen S. Darboe introduce Brielle aka Bloodline, Marvel's newest vampire hunter debuting in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1, in stores on the 7th of May. Not the only vampire hunter who is changing her identity these days… and Bleeding Cool has had a look ahead. Find more FCBD spoilers here… as we meet Brielle, who is participating in a live gaming event. Only to discover one of the participants, Eturnal (nothing to do with the other Eternals, also in this comic) is of the vampiric persuasion.

Which is where Brielle suddenly comes into her own. With a mother who isn't so keen on this new look for her daughter.

First appearance in a couple of weeks…

